Nick Saban Reflects On National Title Game Loss With Blunt Comments

Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t running from the brutal loss to Georgia in the national title game.

The Crimson Tide lost to the Bulldogs 33-18 in the national title game, and Saban isn’t afraid to admit what went wrong.

“I think that we weren’t able to finish. One of the things you have to do to be a great competitor is when things don’t go well in a game, you’ve always got to be able to hit your chest, recenter, refocus your energy so you can play the next play,” Saban said during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN, according to On3.

He also dived deeper and added, “And being ahead, 18-13, with 10 minutes to go in the game, and then giving up what, 21 points or something in the final 10 minutes of the game, was really, really disappointing.”

However, Alabama players are using the devastating loss to Georgia as some serious motivation going into the 2022 campaign.

“But I think players remember their disappointment. Which can used as a really positive motivator, I think, for the future. And hopefully that will help us this year and doing the things we need to do to have success,” Saban explained when discussing the loss.

Now, Saban and the top-ranked Crimson Tide open the 2022 season in just nine days, and, once again, Alabama’s roster is loaded with talent.

Bryce Young is the defending Heisman winner and Will Anderson might be the best defensive player in the country.

Expectations are unbelievably high in Tuscaloosa, and fans expect Nick Saban to bring another championship home. On paper, there’s no doubt Alabama can get it done, and Saban’s brutal honesty about the loss to Georgia goes to show he’s leaving no stone unturned when it comes to improving.