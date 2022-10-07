Nick Saban Reveals Strict Cell Phone Rules For Alabama Players

Nick Saban has no tolerance for Alabama players using their phones during meetings.

Saban has won seven national titles in his coaching career, and he’s viewed by many as the greatest college coach ever.

He didn’t get to his level of domination by not keeping his players focused, and he knows cell phone access during team events is a distraction waiting to happen.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has strict cell phone rules. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

“Players are not allowed to have their phones in meetings. They don’t even bring them. They’re not even allowed to bring them to the meetings,” Saban explained Thursday night on his radio show. As for people who violate his rules, the punishments are swift and harsh.

“If a player brings his phone into a meeting, he loses his phone for a day. The next time he does, he loses it for a week. So, we don’t have anybody bringing their phone to the meeting,” Saban further elaborated.

Nick Saban was asked about players being distracted by their phones.



I’d hate to be the guy who gets caught a second time.



Via: @UA_Athletics pic.twitter.com/0pi0ffPAbM — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 7, 2022

Do not break Nick Saban’s rules.

Nick Saban is the goat, and that sometimes requires having very strict rules. Once situations are no longer disciplined, mistakes are much more likely to be made.

As the tier one guys I interview on American Joyride like to say, nothing is more dangerous than complacency.

Nick Saban explains Alabama’s cell phone rule for players. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Having players on cell phones during meetings would be a crystal clear sign the players aren’t focused and are likely complacent.

He’s not going to tolerate it, and his stance on just taking phones away makes that crystal clear.

Alabama has strict cell phone rules. (Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

Imagine being a 19-year-old football star on a college campus in the SEC and just not having a phone for an entire week. That’d be an absolute nightmare of a scenario. It’s just not worth the risk. Your texts can wait for a few hours. Don’t cross Saban. It will never end well.