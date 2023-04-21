Nick Kyrgios Responds To Novak Djokovic’s Claim That He Could Coach The Aussie To Five Grand Slam Titles

Videos by OutKick

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic have formed a very public bromance over the past year or so, particularly after squaring off in last year’s Wimbledon final. Djokovic recently made a cheeky comment about coaching the Aussie, but Kyrgios doesn’t appear to want to take him up on his offer.

The story about Kyrgios his entire career has been that he has all the talent in the world, but his dedication to taking that leap into Grand Slam royalty has been very much in question.

Djokovic was recently asked who he’d like to coach one day, and he quickly named the 27-year-old Kyrgios.

“I would love to coach Nick Kyrgios,” the 35-year-old said, according to Mirror. “He would win five (Grand) Slams with me, but it would not come cheap.”

While the comment is tongue-in-cheek, it may not be too far-fetched. Kyrgios having Djokovic in his corner teaching him his way is a scary proposition for the tennis world, but the Aussie isn’t on board with the idea, at least not right now.

Nick Kyrgios isn’t interested in being coached by Novak Djokovic, at least not right now. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kyrgios replied on Instagram saying “Instead let’s go have a nice dinner and some drinks.”

That doesn’t sound too bad either, having a nice dinner with arguably the greatest tennis player of all time.

Tennis isn’t exactly top of mind for Kyrgios at the moment having undergone knee surgery earlier this year. At the moment he is focused on rehabbing and getting back to 100%, and hopefully, that’s much sooner rather than later.

Love him or hate him, tennis is better when Kyrgios is playing at a high level.