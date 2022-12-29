Nick Cannon, Hall Of Fame Procreator, Welcomes Baby No. 12

One of this generation’s most prolific procreators has struck again: Nick Cannon has welcomed baby No. 12.

Cannon’s latest offspring is a girl named Halo Marie Cannon. She was born on December 14 and was his second child with Alyssa Scott (her third overall, for those keeping score at home).

Scott announced their daughter’s birth in a video on Instagram.

Scott is a model, and before giving delivering the goods, she and Cannon decided to do a pregnancy photo shoot that was… uh… interesting.

Cannon and Scott had another child — a son named Zen — last year. Sadly, he died of brain cancer at just five months old.

Nick Cannon sits in a Ferrari made of Legos with one of his many children. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Nick Cannon’s Extensive Baby Mama Roster

Interestingly, while Scott was still pregnant, Cannon welcomed another kid, No. 11, with Bre Tiesi a cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

As previously mentioned, Scott is not new to Cannon’s roster of baby mamas, which is too large to fit in most sedans. It includes songstress of her generation, Mariah Carey, former Miss Arizona Brittany Bell, former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole, and DJ and radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

Why does someone feel the need to impregnate so many different women?

Well, he explained it, in his inimitable style in an interview on Dr. Laura Berman’s Language Of Love podcast.

“If I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child,’” Cannon told her, per Us Weekly.

“Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’ I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother. She’s desired children. I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be.'”

Well, at least he understands why he does what he does.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle