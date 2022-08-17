Nicolas Cage Bust Now Sits Atop Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Locker

Tie a yellow ribbon round the old oak tree. Cos this boy’s coming home to his Nicolas Cage bust. Coming home forever…

Or something like that.

The 2022 version of Con Air’s Cameron Poe — Aaron Rodgers — surprised media members Tuesday by having a Nicolas Cage bust sitting atop his Packers locker.

Aaron Rodgers has a new locker buddy. A Nicholas Cage bust. pic.twitter.com/kTRJvxJPCJ — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) August 16, 2022

Cage’s Green Bay bust made its way to Wisconsin less than a month after Rodgers nearly broke the internet by entering Packers camp looking like he just finished up a stint in San Quentin State Prison and was anxious to get home to Casey and Tricia.

Aaron Rodgers bringing Cameron Poe vibes to Training Camp. #GreenBay pic.twitter.com/ho1lWu1IPe — JTE (@JTEmoviethinks) July 26, 2022

Though a Nic Cage bust needs no explanation and should probably be sold in stores everywhere, or at least Amazon, some within the Green Bay media did ask Rodgers for an explanation.

“It’s Nic Cage,” Rodgers assured reporters who somehow questioned the identity of the bust. “Somebody just sent this to me yesterday with no message.”

The message should be loud and clear. Rodgers is obviously ready to rock the NFL the same way Poe did Con Air and its unruly passengers. Defenders be damned, nothing – not even a plane full of fugitives like The Marietta Mangler or Cyrus The Virus – stand a chance.

When you have #PackersCamp at 11, but need to steal the Declaration of Independence at 4.@AaronRodgers12 | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/RjUQ26FzeA — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 16, 2022

Rodgers, Cage and Green Bay host the Saints in preseason action Friday evening. Kickoff is slated for 8 pm EST.

