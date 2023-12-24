NHL Players Were Handing Out Michigan Moves On Saturday Like They’re One Of Oprah’s Favorite Things

Videos by OutKick

Guys… It was a Festivus to remember. We had not one, but two Michigan move goals on the same night.

The first one came courtesy of Blackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard. He threw down the iconic move against the St. Louis Blues and did so with authority.

⚠️ CONNOR BEDARD MICHIGAN GOAL‼️ THIS IS NOT A DRILL. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KPWcsVGzo0 — NHL (@NHL) December 24, 2023

After that goal, I declared that it was probably the goal of the year. I even called the article “There’s A Good Chance Connor Bedard Scored The Goal Of The Year With This Disgusting Michigan Move Tally.”

I was that sure.

Trevor Zegras Made Me Look Like An Idiot And Did His Own Michigan Move Like Two Hours After Bedard

What I didn’t expect was that there would be competition coming on the same evening. Hell, after what Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras did, I’m not even sure Bedard had the best Michigan move tally on December 23, 2023.

Within a couple of hours of Bedard blowing up the hockey corners of the internet with his incredible goal, Zegras said, “Hold my beer” and dropped his own Michigan.

And better yet he did it in the Ducks‘ glorious eggplant and jade (read: purple and green) 30th anniversary uniforms.

ZEGRAS RETURNS TO THE LINEUP AND HITS THE MICHIGAN! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/3cqQyxwGTm — NHL (@NHL) December 24, 2023

You get a Michigan move goal, and you get a Michigan move goal, and you get a Michigan move goal…

Unbelievable. I don’t know which one I like more. I might have to give the edge to Zegras. His was so fluid. It wasn’t telegraphed at all. One second it looked like he was going to fire a pass from behind the net, the next he’s doing a Paul Rabil impression.

Now, cue discussions of whether this move needs to be banned. I don’t think it does, but it does feel like the market will get saturated if we’re getting multiple Michigans on the same night.

Now every once in a while? Yeah, it’s pretty damn cool.

And this was pretty damn cool.

