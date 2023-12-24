There’s A Good Chance Connor Bedard Scored The Goal Of The Year With This Disgusting Michigan Move Tally

Videos by OutKick

I don’t know how at this point in his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks you could think Connor Bedard is anything but a generational talent.

However, if there was any doubt, the goal he scored on Christmas Eve Eve (I prefer to call it Festivus) will blow it to smithereens.

Seriously, this is the leader in the Goal of the Year clubhouse.

The rookie phenom and Co. were a few hours south in St. Louis for a game against their division rival Blues before the Christmas break. St. Louis scored an early goal which made it look like it was going to be a long night for the last-placed team in the National Hockey League.

However, Bedard answered quickly and before we were even four minutes into the game, he tied the game with quite possibly the most insane example of the famed Michigan move ever pulled off at the NHL level.

⚠️ CONNOR BEDARD MICHIGAN GOAL‼️ THIS IS NOT A DRILL. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KPWcsVGzo0 — NHL (@NHL) December 24, 2023

Ew. Just ew. So gross.

We’ve seen that move done several times over the last few years, but I don’t recall it being done with the authority that Bedard just did.

I mean, let’s look at a reverse angle.

OH MY CONNOR BEDARD pic.twitter.com/WUzWhEraJp — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 24, 2023

That was like the hockey equivalent of posterizing some dude with a dunk. I mean, listen to the clang of the iron when he threw that one in the back of the net, just completely ridiculous.

Going into Saturday’s game, 12 goals and 17 assists for (carry the one…) 29 points.

Well, point No. 30 for Connor Bedard is certainly one we’ll be talking about for a while.

