NHL Locker Room Takes Beating Online

The Calgary Flames are hearing it after posting a video of their less-than-impressive locker room.

The team shared a video of defenseman MacKenzie Weegar — acquired in a trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers — getting his first look at the team’s locker room.

No doubt Weegar was happy to see his new sweater, but fans were quick to throw jabs at the Flames locker room.

When a new player arrives to the Calgary Flames locker room pic.twitter.com/8q33DahaRS — ScoЯingLikЭPutiИ (@GopnikHckyLife) August 23, 2022

I'm not saying Waterloo's U18 AAA program has a better home locker room than the Calgary Flames but I am saying it's way closer than it should be. — big bum daddy (@spencerdjblake) August 23, 2022

Who has the better locker room? Us or the Calgary Flames pic.twitter.com/RbUVN4Cnef — ISU HOCKEY (@ilstuhockey) August 23, 2022

Build that team a better locker room holy crap, no wonder why they want to leave. Treat them like professionals lmao. — CASSIDY BABY (@vids_nhl) August 23, 2022

Not the best look for the Flames.

The Flames Need A New Arena, And Weirdly, This Video Could Help

As some pointed out, the team is in desperate need of a new arena. They’ve played at the Scotiabank Saddledome since 1983 which makes it the oldest home arena in the league behind only Madison Square Garden.

The Flames have been in negotiations for years to build an arena and the idea of relocating has even come up on more than one occasion.

Oddly enough, that video of MacKenzie Weegar feigning enthusiasm for the Flames locker room is what the team needs to convince any holdouts that the new arena needs to happen.

In an era where luxurious locker rooms are becoming the norm at almost every level, from juniors to college to minors to big leagues. That Flames locker room is on par with what you’ll find at any local rink.

The next time the Flames have a meeting with the City of Calgary they should just show them this video. When it ends, they can just point at the screen and say, “Really?!” at which point the city should be throwing money at them

That is unless they want to see the Flames skip town for the greener pastures of Houston or Quebec City.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle