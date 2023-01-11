NFL Wives, SI Model Christen Harper Take Issue With ‘Gold-Digger’ Label

Various NFL Wives and are hitting back at the notion that they’re resting on their laurels.

In a roundtable discussion earlier this week on the the ‘Stay Doubted’ web series, Women of the League, hosted by Matt Leinart’s wife Josie, several current WAGs took issue with being viewed as gold-diggers.

“One of the things that bothers me so much, and I see it all the time in the comments section, is how people view NFL wives and they are constantly viewing NFL wives, generally speaking, as gold-diggers,” said Josie, who married Matt in 2018.

Joining the host was Jared Goff’s fiancée, model Christen Harper, along with Raiders DE Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison Kuch, Broncos OL Dalton Risner’s wife, Whitney, and Kym Jackson – who is married to Jets WR Jeff Smith.

Christen Harper and Jared Goff got engaged last summer. (Getty Images)

SI Swimsuit Model Christen Harper engaged to Jared Goff

Harper, an SI swimsuit model, said people need to stop assuming she does nothing while Jared leads the Lions on NFL Sunday.

“People just assume things about you, they assume that you don’t have a job or you’re not doing anything outside of following your husband around, or fiancé around,” she said. “So many of the women that I know in the league are working hard at their careers or they’re doing amazing things in the community.

“They’re doing so much more than just chasing a bag. That’s just not the reality.”

Harper, by the way, has some ground to stand on here. After all, the 29-year-old was recently named SI’s Swimsuit Rookie of the Year along with Katie Austin.

Take that, losers.

“The number one thing I think people assume is that I won’t work because of (Goff), and they’re not even considering maybe I like to or maybe that’s something that moves me,” she continued.

“At the end of the day, it’s my choice.”