NFL Wife Rachel Bush Fires Off More Tweets At Bills As Minkah Fitzpatrick Extension News Drops

The Buffalo Bills management team has officially pissed off Rachel Bush, the wife of safety Jordan Poyer, after contract talks have reportedly stalled between the two sides. Meanwhile, the Steelers announced Wednesday that the team has reached an extension with 25-year-old safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on a 4-year, $73.6 million deal.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Poyer is coming off an All-Pro season and is entering the final year of a two-year $19.5 million contract and is due $10.8 million this season. As expected, Poyer wants his own new money and his wife fired up Twitter to make it known that the Bills might want to get to the negotiating table with her husband and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who is out swimming with sharks.

“Love seeing teams take care of their valuable, hard working guys,” Bush tweeted just after the Minkah contract news dropped. “Guys that you know damn well rightfully earned every penny of it. All pros.”

Once the trolls showed up, Bush put them in their place. This Instagram model who built a 3.5 million follower franchise is that last one you want to tangle with in a chat about the NFL and contracts. She knows her stuff. She knows inflation is killing this country.

“There is no contract that is set in stone in the NFL,” she added, while telling a fan, “You should know that.”

“Those that work hard day in and out, and earn the status of all pro, deserved to be respected and rewarded for that.”

Poyer is on record stating he wants an extension that will keep in Buffalo to end his career. Back in April, Bush indicated that her husband had been playing on team-friendly deals and now it’s time to pay up.

Rachel, who doesn’t even mess much these days with her Instagram empire, clearly knows this will most likely be the final contract for her husband. It’s time to fully stock that retirement and college fund.

