NFL To Review Eagles-49ers Sideline Skirmish That Included Eagles Security Chief ‘Big Dom’

The partisan Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field stood and cheered their guy, Eagles chief security officer Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro, as he left the field after being disqualified by game officials late Sunday afternoon.

And Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said his mind at the time was to move on from the incident.

“That’s all we were trying to do in that scenario, is move on,” Sirianni said. “Get the ball down inside the 12-yard line or something after the personal foul, and just regroup and get everybody going and play the next play.”

But the NFL does not approve of the incident like the crowd did. And isn’t quite ready to move on.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 03: San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) has an altercation with Philadelphia Eagles Dom DiSandro during the game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 3, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL Frowns On Fighting Of Any Kind

So there may be fines or even other sanctions coming out of this moment during the game between the Eagles and 49ers.

Earlier this season, the NFL sent out a memo to all 32 clubs that made the point fighting is a major no-no that could incur “significant accountability measures.” And following Sunday’s skirmish involving 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and DiSandro, the NFL will review the incident to decide whether to apply such accountability, a source told OutKick.

The review will focus on Greenlaw, DiSandro, the 49ers and the Eagles, per the source. And that hearkens back to the memo that warned of potential punishment beyond ejection for players and non-players such as coaches, officials, and other personnel, as well as sanctions for the teams they represent.

So the incident is about to be under a proverbial microscope.

It all began with 9:27 left in the third quarter when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed a 13-yard pass to DeVonta Smith along the Eagles sideline. Greenlaw grabbed Smith from behind, around the hips, and slung the 170-pound player to the ground out of bounds.

Greenlaw Leads To Big Dom Fracas

The tackle happened right in front of DiSandro, who pointed at officials as if to get their attention while at the same time advancing to step between Smith and Greenlaw who were now shouting at each other toe-to-toe.

DiSandro could be seen telling Greenlaw, “That’s bullsh-t …”

To which Greenlaw responded with a semi-closed left fist to DiSandro’s face. DiSandro tried to get out of the way of the fluttering fist and used open hands to clear space between himself and Greenlaw.

Officials soon stepped in to separate sides. The 49ers were then assessed a 12-yard penalty (yeah, weird) for a personal foul and the game was stopped while the NFL office in New York got involved, applying Rule 19 that covers officials and NFL staff supporting those officials.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 03: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers exchanges words with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Dom DiSandro at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers and Dom DiSandro of the Eagles were disqualified after the altercation. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NFL Pool Report Explains Official Actions

“The officials had a flag on the field for a personal foul by San Francisco No. 57, and then there was continuing action,” NFL Senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson told the pool reporter after the game. “And so what Rule 19 allows us to do is provide assistance by looking at the video. And we saw video that showed that there was a staff person that made contact with the player and that the player involved, No. 57, made contact with the staff member which warranted his disqualification.

“The non-player, he was contributing to that escalation. Rule 19 does not afford us the ability to help the officials in throwing a flag that they do not throw for a non-player. That’s only afforded for a player action.”

Anderson confirmed Greenlaw was disqualified for his contact with DiSandro. But he repeated that Rule 19 does not allow New York to help officials penalize the Eagles because they didn’t throw a flag on DiSandro.

“Rule 19 allows us to assist the officials by observing the video and using video to assist in the administration of a foul that they called on the field,” Anderson said. “We can help them to assess a penalty against a player, but not a non-player, although we can assist with identifying the non-player who would be disqualified.”

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 03: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers embrace after the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sirianni Apologizes To Shanahan

After the game Sirianni apologized to Shanahan over the incident.

“Sorry about that,” the Eagles coach told his counterpart.

Shanahan and multiple players in the locker room were in disbelief.

“It was a little weird,” 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings said. “He don’t even play football so I don’t understand what’s his beef with Dre. You’re a sideline guy.”

It’s not surprising the 49ers have a different view of the incident because they see it through their lens.

“I saw Dom get booted off, that kind of pissed me off, to be honest,” Philly offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said. “We were trying to ask the refs and the refs weren’t telling us anything.”

DiSandro has worked for the Eagles for about 25 years. He’s not just the chief security officer. His official title is senior advisor to the general manager/ chief security officer. Big Dom is very popular among coaches, players and obviously with general manager Howie Roseman.

And now the NFL has him, Greenlaw, the Eagles and 49ers in their sights.

