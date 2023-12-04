49ers Domination Of Eagles Fires Starting Gun On Previously Dormant Chase For Home-Field Advantage

Videos by OutKick

Now we’ve got a legitimate chase for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Home-field advantage in the postseason is now there for the taking with multiple teams wrestling for the advantage. And, oh yeah, we also have a close race for the NFC East.

This is what happens when the San Francisco 49ers, a team with three losses, visits the Philadelphia Eagles that had lost only once this season … and utterly demolishes the home team.

The Niners blew out the Eagles, 42-19 in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

“I just loved how excited and ready our team was for this game,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “And when you are that amped up and ready to go, you know, all the games are the same, but we understand how good that team over there is and we understand their record.

“That makes it a little bit bigger so our guys were really excited for the challenge …”

Challenge answered.

Eagles Road To Home field Much Tougher Now

The outcome of the game means we’ve basically got to rethink everything we thought Sunday morning about which is the best team in the conference.

And we also have to rethink some things we thought we knew about the defending conference champion Eagles.

Let’ start with that:

We thought the Eagles were perhaps the NFL’s most physical team. They got bullied by the 49ers, who dominated the line of scrimmage on offense and defense. And rushed for 146 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.

“When you run the ball like that and we’re able to throw the ball,” Shanahan said of his offensive line, “they must have had a hell of a game.”

We thought the Eagles could be dynamic in passing the football. Well, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 210 receiving yards but they scored one touchdown between them — simply not enough this day.

NFC Title Rematch Was A Mismatch

This game was billed as a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship Game that the Eagles easily won to go to the Super Bowl. But this one was drastically different.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was injured early on in that January game as was his backup. The Niners basically played 10 versus 11, as Purdy, had to come back in the game despite not being able to throw.

He could throw Sunday. Purdy threw 4 TD passes without an interception. He finished this game with a 148.8 quarterback rating.

So the 49ers’ narrative this week was they came into this game as a complete team. And while they didn’t get revenge for missing the chance to play in a Super Bowl, the 49ers made a huge statement.

They’re 9-3 with four consecutive wins to their credit.

“I think we’re going in the right direction,” Shanahan said. “I think after our [3-game] skid we’ve taken a step and gotten a little bit better.”

49ers Answer Every Challenge Against Eagles

The 49ers were challenged only once this game: At the beginning when Philly took a 6-0 lead.

“We were able to weather the storm and get our rhythm back,” Shanahan said. “We have a saying, it’s a matter of time and we got it going there on the third drive.”

And then, suddenly, the Eagles lead went out the proverbial window. Brandon Aiyuk scored to give the 49ers the lead, Christian McCaffrey scored and Deebo Samuel scored three times.

The 49ers outscored the Eagles 35-7 at one point to erase a 6-0 early deficit. The scored on six consecutive possessions between the second quarter and their final possession of the game.

The 49ers even withstood an incident in which linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles security director Dom DiSandro were both disqualified in the third quarter — a moment that lit up Lincoln Financial Field fans but not necessarily the Eagles.

“I tried my hardest not to lose my mind,” Shanahan said of the incident. “Hopefully I didn’t embarrass myself too bad. But, yeah, I didn’t get to see it all from where I’m at but once I got people explaining it to me I just can’t believe someone not involved in the football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guys’ face.

“I was told Dre did it back to him and mashed him in the face … I have to watch it to have a true opinion on it but I love how we rallied after.”

So what are the repercussions for these teams and the rest of the NFC?

49ers, Cowboys, Lions Within Reach Of Eagles

Philly enjoyed a two-game lead over teams such as Dallas when the day began. Even a victory by the Detroit Lions early Sunday put them two games behind the Eagles.

And, of course, the 49ers were thinking themselves among the conference’s best teams. But they needed the win at Philadelphia to confirm that.

Confirmed.

All three of those teams are 9-3 and right behind the 10-2 Eagles in the race for home-field advantage.

For the Eagles, this game has to be a dose of reality. They haven’t been playing great but have been winning during their five-game streak.

In four of those games the Eagles trailed at halftime but were able to rally and beat Washington, Dallas, Kansas City and Buffalo.

They trailed the 49ers 14-6 at halftime in this one. But rather than overcome the deficit the Eagles were dominated in the second half.

That leaves the Eagles not only needing to fight for the top seed and home-field advantage, but they’re in a wrestling match for the NFC East.

The Eagles lead the Cowboys by one game in the division. But they play the Cowboys next week and if the Cowboys win that game, the NFC East is tied.

The Cowboys, by the way, won on Thursday night so they will host the Eagles next week on 10 days rest. The chase for the home field is on, folks.

