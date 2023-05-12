NFL Tickets Are Tough: Packers-Bears, Eagles-Patriots Among Most In Demand Games Based On Prices

Videos by OutKick

Well, it’s finally out.

We got through a whole week of unnecessary hype in order to find out the specific dates and times of each 2023 NFL game.

And now we’re on to more important matters: spending an astronomical amount of money to watch the games live.

The average NFL ticket price is currently the highest among all American sports. This is likely due both to the NFL’s popularity and the fact that they play significantly less games than they do in other leagues.

So after Thursday night’s schedule announcement, ESPN Stats & Info released a list of this season’s most in-demand games, based on average ticket prices.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

5. Sept. 10: Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears — $349

The Packers and Bears are one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in the NFL. Regardless of how bad Chicago has been in recent years, this game consistently sells out.

With the departure of Aaron Rodgers, this NFC North matchup will be Jordan Love’s debut at QB1. The 24-year-old has ridden the bench for the past three years, and now he finally gets his chance to shine — in a late afternoon showdown at Soldier Field.

Love, a 2020 first-round pick out of Utah State, is following in the legendary footsteps of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. No pressure, right?

But lucky for him, he gets to ease into 2023 against the Bears, who are coming off a 3-14 season and a 10-game losing streak.

Don’t count the Bears out, though. Chicago earned high marks all around for the 2023 draft class. And entering his third season, quarterback Justin Fields has an opportunity to prove he’s the guy.

So maybe that’s why Bears fans are shelling out the big bucks to see this Week 1 matchup.

Plus, this is before it gets disrespectfully cold in the Windy City.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

4. Oct. 1: Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets — $354

In Week 4, we finally get to see Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers. This has never happened before.

Old Man Rodgers comes to New York with 17 seasons, four NFL MVPs, 10 Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl victory under his belt. But Mahomes — in only six seasons — isn’t far behind.

To make this game even juicier, it’s a prime time Sunday Night Football showdown.

And this is the first time since 2011 the Jets have played on Sunday night. It’s also the first time since the 2012 Thanksgiving Day game that they’ve been on NBC.

You remember that one: It’s when we all witnessed the legendary “butt fumble.”

Anyway, the Jets are a completely different team now than we saw in 2022, so who knows what we can expect on the field.

But it doesn’t matter. The QB matchup alone is enough to drive up ticket prices.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

3. Sept. 7: Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs — $444

This one is a no-brainer.

The defending Super Bowl champs open the 2023 season on Thursday Night Football.

Arrowhead is consistently packed to the rafters, and why wouldn’t it be? The Chiefs are an absolute juggernaut, and they show no signs of slowing down.

The Lions went 9-8 last season, but they’ve made some offseason upgrades to the roster. Detroit will have Jared Goff leading the way, alongside a new-look running backs room and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Chiefs have won every season opener since 2014. The Lions, meanwhile, have started every season since 2017 with a loss.

So it’s no surprise Chiefs fans have driven these prices up past $400 per ticket. But even if you’re not in Kansas City, it’s the season opener, and it will be on virtually every TV in America.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

2. Oct. 8: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers — $501

Here we have yet another prime time game.

The Cowboys will take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football for the first time in 33 years.

But this rivalry is as hot as it’s ever been.

This will be the fourth-consecutive season the Cowboys have played the 49ers. Dallas won 41-33 in 2020 but lost to San Francisco in the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022. The all-time series record between the two franchises is deadlocked at 19-19-1.

The Cowboys will debut veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. And ahead of the season, the Niners will have to sort out a quarterback battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance.

All these storylines — combined with the fact that everything is just more expensive in California — will set you back a whopping $500 per ticket.

(Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

1. Sept. 9: Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots — $807

Finally, what you’ve all been waiting for: Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium.

And yeah, I know he played there with the Buccaneers in 2021. But this time, he’s just a fan.

In Week 1 of 2023, the Patriots will honor the guy who brought them six Super Bowls and made the folks in Foxboro the most spoiled fans in the history of spoiled fans.

“Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it,” Pats owner Robert Kraft said. “To us, he is always has been and always will be a Patriot. We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.”

Clamoring for it, indeed.

To get in the door, you’re looking at an average of more than $800 per ticket.

Plus, the Eagles are pretty good. Coming off a Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts and friends are looking to make another run in 2023.

For what it’s worth, this game will also be a rematch of Super Bowl LII, where the underdog Eagles beat the Patriots, 41-33.

But this one will be all about Brady — as New England, with Mac Jones at the helm, longs for days gone by.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s worthwhile to note that — of these top-5 most expensive ticket prices — three of them are in prime time and three of them are in the opening week. So the list isn’t terribly surprising.

A fresh season brings renewed optimism in fans, and these prices will fluctuate as the season goes on.

Regardless, if you’re going to an NFL game this year, you better be ready to fork over some serious cash.

But after YouTube TV announced those new NFL Sunday Ticket prices, you might be hosed either way.