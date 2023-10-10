NFL Referees Use Replay To Rescind Penalty Against Packers On Monday Night Football, Which No One Knew They Could Do

Videos by OutKick

The Green Bay Packers started Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders with three-straight runs to AJ Dillon. On their fourth play, they went to the air for a screen to tight end Luke Musgrave.

Musgrave picked up 6 yards as the side judge tossed a yellow flag onto the field as Musgrave weaved through the Raiders’ defense.

Referee Brad Allen announced that there was an “ineligible player downfield” and referees assessed a 5-yard penalty on the Packers, wiping out the first-down gain.

NFL referee Brad Allen announced a penalty during Monday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders before quietly overturning the call. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Referees marked off the yardage, moving the ball back 5 yards from the initial line of scrimmage.

Shortly thereafter, with no apparent announcement, they moved the ball to the spot where Raiders defenders tackled Musgrave.

What?

It’s common for referees to get together and discuss penalties and decide to pick up a flag. It is not common for a referee to announce a penalty only to later say “wait, never mind.”

Matt LaFleur says "What's the call?" And the no penalty was called… wild. pic.twitter.com/G6c69xvq1R — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 10, 2023

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the ESPN commentators for Monday Night Football, were rightfully confused. John Parry, the network’s “rules analyst,” said that the replay official can quickly look at a foul like that and tell the crew that they got it wrong.

Huh?

Replay officials can overturn penalties? Did anyone know this? pic.twitter.com/GZrcN5fHXJ — Ryan Reynolds (@coolsportsvids) October 10, 2023

Apparently, Brad Allen never made a follow-up announcement. Referees simply, as Buck put it, “moved [the ball] back like it never happened.”

Buck and Aikman weren’t the only ones confused. Fans had no idea that a replay official can overturn penalty calls. I confess that I didn’t either, and I watch A LOT of NFL football.

So, if you were equally confused, know that you’re not alone.

Did the NFL just make that rule up or had that always been there? — Dixie Normous (@MalcHatesYou) October 10, 2023

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a correction that late.



Packers get called for ineligible man downfield. The entire offense backs up to run a play on what they think is first and 15 and as they’re getting set the ref comes on and says no foul after all it’s 2nd and 4. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) October 10, 2023

Booth upstairs just called down and had the refs pick up a flag for ineligible man downfield on GB. Aikman & Buck had no idea that was possible. Nobody in the world did. And refs didn’t even make an announcement about it after calling the penalty. What are we doing? — Robert Anthony (@RobertAnthony_T) October 10, 2023

@NFL @NFLOfficiating when did ineligible man downfield become a reviewable call? And if that call can be reviewed, why can’t every call be reviewed? #MNF — The Tape Farm (@TheTapeFarm) October 10, 2023

Replay official picked up the flag for ineligible man downfield?



* Right outcome

* I have no idea what the replay rules are — Mark Stopa (@MarkStopa) October 10, 2023

So very interesting. That ineligible man downfield is apparently a reviewable call. I did not know that. Packers benefit — Jason Allan (@RadioJasonAllan) October 10, 2023

Replay can nullify an ineligible downfield penalty? Learned something new today. — Chris Wanless (@chris_wanless) October 10, 2023

Wait…the replay official can rescind ineligible man downfield penalties? — Wrio (@ogsnobbyjohnson) October 10, 2023

This raises a whole new set of questions. If this is reviewable, why aren’t all fouls? I saw people saying that this “isn’t a subjective call” but sure it is. Even Aikman noted that this particular case “was close.”

But referees — and replay officials — could easily overturn many fouls. What about a face mask or horse-collar tackle where replay clearly shows it didn’t happen? Roughing the passer?

Or a holding call where the player wasn’t held? Or a holding call that referees clearly missed?

All calls are subjective.

The question is whether or not the NFL uses instant replay to review penalties. They clearly do. So why not apply the rule to more situations?

Perhaps they’re planning to do that. That could make for some very interesting results…

Stay tuned.