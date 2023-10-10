NFL Referees Use Replay To Rescind Penalty Against Packers On Monday Night Football, Which No One Knew They Could Do

Videos by OutKick
The Green Bay Packers started Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders with three-straight runs to AJ Dillon. On their fourth play, they went to the air for a screen to tight end Luke Musgrave.
Musgrave picked up 6 yards as the side judge tossed a yellow flag onto the field as Musgrave weaved through the Raiders’ defense.
Referee Brad Allen announced that there was an “ineligible player downfield” and referees assessed a 5-yard penalty on the Packers, wiping out the first-down gain.
Referees marked off the yardage, moving the ball back 5 yards from the initial line of scrimmage.
Shortly thereafter, with no apparent announcement, they moved the ball to the spot where Raiders defenders tackled Musgrave.
What?
It’s common for referees to get together and discuss penalties and decide to pick up a flag. It is not common for a referee to announce a penalty only to later say “wait, never mind.”
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the ESPN commentators for Monday Night Football, were rightfully confused. John Parry, the network’s “rules analyst,” said that the replay official can quickly look at a foul like that and tell the crew that they got it wrong.
Huh?
Apparently, Brad Allen never made a follow-up announcement. Referees simply, as Buck put it, “moved [the ball] back like it never happened.”
No one knew that the NFL referees could review penalties and overturn calls until Monday Night Football between the Packers and Raiders
Buck and Aikman weren’t the only ones confused. Fans had no idea that a replay official can overturn penalty calls. I confess that I didn’t either, and I watch A LOT of NFL football.
So, if you were equally confused, know that you’re not alone.
Booth upstairs just called down and had the refs pick up a flag for ineligible man downfield on GB. Aikman & Buck had no idea that was possible. Nobody in the world did. And refs didn’t even make an announcement about it after calling the penalty. What are we doing?— Robert Anthony (@RobertAnthony_T) October 10, 2023
This raises a whole new set of questions. If this is reviewable, why aren’t all fouls? I saw people saying that this “isn’t a subjective call” but sure it is. Even Aikman noted that this particular case “was close.”
But referees — and replay officials — could easily overturn many fouls. What about a face mask or horse-collar tackle where replay clearly shows it didn’t happen? Roughing the passer?
Or a holding call where the player wasn’t held? Or a holding call that referees clearly missed?
All calls are subjective.
The question is whether or not the NFL uses instant replay to review penalties. They clearly do. So why not apply the rule to more situations?
Perhaps they’re planning to do that. That could make for some very interesting results…
Stay tuned.
