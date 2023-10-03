Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Tries To Befriend NFL Referees Before Games

Videos by OutKick

There’s something called the “game within the game.” That alludes to all of the things surrounding a sporting event that don’t necessarily happen during play. One of those things involves getting the referees to want to help. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel takes that part seriously.

As someone who umpires and referees high school sporting events, I’d like to say I am completely unbiased. But, I am human. I enter the game with no preconceived notions, but things that coaches and players say and do can affect my decision-making.

Mike McDaniel understands that even at the NFL level, referees are human. Therefore, he does his best to ingratiate himself with them prior to the game. Maybe it doesn’t help at all. But, it couldn’t hurt.

Prior to the game against Buffalo, referee Adrian Hill approached McDaniel to explain how to get his attention during the game should a situation occur.

“If at any time you need to talk to me during the game, just let the sideline officials know and I’ll come over [during the next timeout],” Hill tells the Dolphins head coach.

“Phenomenal, I’m looking for friendship,” McDaniel replies.

“Alright, so am I,” Hill says while laughing.

McDaniel tells Hill that referees have a hard job and he “couldn’t do it well.”

Hill responds that he “couldn’t do [McDaniel’s] job,” either.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel embraces being a quirky NFL head coach

Sometimes, I think the Mike McDaniel stuff goes a little bit overboard. We get it. He’s quirky and fun! He’s not like other NFL head coaches!

But, there’s no way to argue against results. McDaniel’s offense is one of the most innovative and exciting in the NFL. Even though the Buffalo Bills torched his defense in Week 4, Miami still profiles as one of the league’s best teams.

If part of the reason is that McDaniel doesn’t take football too seriously, great.

Whatever works, right?

But he better win. This “cutesy” stuff doesn’t work when you’re losing.