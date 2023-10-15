NFL Referees Cracking Down On ‘Tush Push’ Play, Call Cardinals For Offensive Offsides

Videos by OutKick

There’s a lot of talk surrounding the “tush push” play in the NFL. You know the one where the entire offense tries to push the quarterback ahead to pick up a first down in a short-yardage situation. Whether or not the NFL plans to outlaw the play, clearly they’ve told NFL referees to keep an eye out on the play.

On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals tried it on a fourth-down against the Rams. And, referees threw a flag on the play, which was otherwise successful. The call? Offsides. On the offense.

That’s a rare penalty, but not the first time this year we’ve seen it. And both have come on the “tush push” play.

Two weeks ago, referees flagged the Philadelphia Eagles — the inventors of the play — for offensive offsides.

The Philadelphia Eagles invented the "tush push" play and it appears that NFL referees have their eyes on the formation.

People questioned the legitimacy of that call. On Sunday, the Cardinals committed the same violation. This one was more clear, though I haven’t been able to locate the video.

Tough stretch for the Cardinals.



– Don't convert the tush push on 3&1.

– Looks like they convert it on 4&1 but Wilkinson flagged for offensive offsides.

– Joshua Dobbs looks to Marquise Brown deep on 4&6 and had him but the pass veered a bit outside. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 15, 2023

Either way, the point is that if teams want to use the play, they need to line up properly. Referees don’t seem interested in calling defenses for lining up offsides on the play, even though interior linemen frequently have their helmets very close to past the football.

I don’t think the NFL will ultimately legislate the play out of the game. Practically speaking, there’s nothing illegal about it. And, if they wanted to make it illegal, what would the rule be?

That players can’t push offensive teammates? That happens all the time. Often, the defense stacks up ball-carriers and players rush to help push their teammates forward. Is that going to be against the rules? Unlikely.

Dianna Russini, from The Athletic, reported that most in the NFL don’t want the play outlawed. It’s not a guarantee to work. Just ask the New York Giants about that.

Calling teams for offensive offsides seems like a reasonable compromise. Teams can run the play, but they better line up properly.

The NFL often makes issues more complicated, but this one feels fairly simple.