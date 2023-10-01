Philadelphia Eagles Called For Extremely Rare Offensive Offsides Against Washington Commanders On ‘Brotherly Shove’ Play

Videos by OutKick

Offsides is a very common NFL penalty. Referees call it on defenses all the time. What they don’t usually call is offsides … on the offense. But refs flagged the Philadelphia Eagles for that infraction against the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles basically invented the “quarterback push” play. When they face third or fourth downs with one yard or fewer to go, Jalen Hurts sneaks the ball and everyone behind him pushed him forward.

Because the city of Philadelphia is known as the “City of Brotherly Love,” people have dubbed their QB sneak as the “Brotherly Shove.”

Clever.

People have dubbed the Philadelphia Eagles “tush push” play as the “Brotherly Shove.” (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Anyway, on a fourth-and-one in the first half against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles lined up to run their patented play. Hurts took the snap, the offense pushed him forward and they appeared to get the first down.

However, referees threw a flag. Crew chief Ron Torbert turned on his microphone and announced offsides … on the offense. I intially thought he made a mistake. Either he meant to call the penalty on Washington or announced the wrong infraction.

Nope, he meant offsides on the Eagles. Apparently, guard Landon Dickerson lined up with his hand in the neutral zone. Though, Dickerson was hardly the only player lined up illegally, which greatly upset the Eagles coaching staff — and fans.

Daron Payne's helmet is literally halfway over the ball, but sure, let's call offside on the OFFENSE.



This is screaming a league that is desperately trying to get the conversion % down…#Eagles pic.twitter.com/mZq7WwHMWI — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) October 1, 2023

This was called offsides on the Eagles during the Brotherly Shove while the DT’s hand is under the ball.



Has @peter_king got to the NFL? pic.twitter.com/ewJCGCiuxo — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 1, 2023

HOW IS THIS OFFSIDE ON DICKERSON???



EVERYONE IS OFFSIDE YOU CANNOT CALL THAT



THE LEAGUE HATES AND JUST WANT TO STOP US BECAUSE WE ARE TOO GOOD



ABSOLUTE BULLSHIT pic.twitter.com/n3c276NaJh — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) October 1, 2023

Daron Payne is literally touching the ball but somehow this was offsides on the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/D7JkzeIztT — Sean (@SeanTalksEagles) October 1, 2023

Everyone knows that the NFL does not like the “push play.” There are a lot of conversations surrounding it, but will they ever take it out of the game?

Part of the way they might try — at least in the interim — is to call penalties like this on the offense.

It’s hard to reconcile the points made by the tweeters. Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne does appear to be LITERALLY touching the football before the snap. Even if not, his helmet is clearly offsides.

Either way, if you had an offense getting called for “offsides” on your betting slip for NFL Week 4, congratulations!