NFL Quarterback Carousel Continues Spinning With Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Josh Dobbs, Trevor Lawrence Affected

This has been the year of the quarterback carousel in the NFL because injuries and ineffective play have forced multiple teams and players to get on and off the ride, so it’s no surprise that on Wednesday we had to ask a handful of questions about who is on board now.

And, unfortunately, we got only a couple of answers.

The answers:

• The New York Jets are going back to Zach Wilson, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

• In Minnesota, the Vikings are sticking with Josh Dobbs.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 25: Zach Wilson #2 and head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talk during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A Quarterback Change For Jets But Maybe Not Others

But the Jacksonville Jaguars are declining to name a starter at this time as Trevor Lawrence continues to rehabilitate a high ankle sprain he suffered in Monday’s night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cleveland Browns also are not yet ready to name Joe Flacco their starter for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars after he started last week against the Rams.

So we have some moving parts. That’s been typical this season because multiple teams have already lost their starting quarterbacks including three in flux on Wednesday.

Deshaun Watson is out for the year in Cleveland. Kirk Cousins is out for the year in Minnesota. Aaron Rodgers has been out since the season opener for the Jets. In all, up to eight teams on Sunday may be without the starting quarterbacks they expected to have when the season began.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 12: Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates scoring a rushing touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Josh Dobbs Gets A Chance With Justin Jefferson

Let’s address the clubs that picked their starter for this week first:

The Vikings are sticking with Dobbs even though he threw four interceptions in a loss to the Bears before their bye last week. After much evaluation and talks, coach Kevin O’Connell decided to stick with Dobbs to make his fourth start since joining the team in November.

And Dobbs did admit the decision was up in the air for a while and he was part of conversations about a possible change.

“The conversations were smooth and open,” Dobbs said. “I’ll keep everything we talked about pretty in-house. But the conversation was open from the second the game ended last week to this moment here on Wednesday.

“At the end of the day, I prepare the same no matter what my role is. I love the opportunity to start and compete, so obviously I love this opportunity to bounce back from the last time on the field … I’m excited to put my best foot forward and give this team a chance to win on Sunday.”

This start will be the first for Dobbs with All-Pro Justin Jefferson back in the lineup after the receiver missed time with a hamstring injury.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets walks off the field after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jets to win the game at Allegiant Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Jets Sidestep Drama To Pick Zach Wilson

The Jets going with Wilson came with some drama. A lot of drama, actually.

But ultimately coach Robert Saleh, having little choice to be honest, is giving the football back to Wilson and hoping everyone forgets Wilson was initially reluctant to play.

“He’s fired up,” Saleh said. “Like I said on Monday, he came into my office, he wants the ball and he’s excited about this opportunity.”

Saleh said Wilson, whose 73.8 quarterback rating is 33rd in the NFL, “gives us our best chance to win.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Joe Flacco Is Browns Best Chance To Win

It’s obvious Flacco gives the Browns their best chance to win. That is especially true because Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started three games before Flacco arrived, remains in the concussion protocol.

Thompson-Robinson’s injury forced the Browns to promote Flacco mere days after he was signed. Flacco threw for 254 yards with 2 TDs and an interception on Sunday against the Rams even though he still hasn’t fully digested the Browns’ playbook.

But coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name his starter even as Thompson-Robinson took snaps with the second-team offense during the open portion of drills Wednesday. Flacco took the first-team work.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson during Jacksonville Jaguars OTA Offseason Workouts on May 23, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo via Getty Images)

Doug Pederson Not Ready To Name QB

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson also is not naming a starter for Sunday’s game at the Browns.

Lawrence did not practice Wednesday and the normal recovery time for a high ankle sprain would suggest he’s got no shot of playing in the game.

But Lawrence was no longer in a walking boot or using crutches as he entered a press conference with reporters. He walked with no noticeable limp. He did have the ankle wrapped.

“I feel a lot better,” Lawrence said. “I feel a lot better than I thought I’d feel.”

Lawrence felt well enough to clarify an ongoing curiosity about his injury Monday and that is whether the team has a cart. And if so, why he didn’t ride one back to the locker room after his injury.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 04: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is helped off of the field after being injured during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4, 2023, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lawrence Clears Up Jaguars Cart Question

“We talked about getting a cart, and I was going to get a cart, and then I’m standing there, I was already on the sideline at that point,” Lawrence said. “The tunnel’s right there. I just wanted to get off the field, get out of there. Didn’t know what was going on with my ankle.

“I felt I could get off. So I was like, ‘Hey, you’re good, just don’t bring it out, I’m going in.’ And then once I got in there I was like, ‘This is a pretty long walk.’ But I was already in there and they asked again if I wanted a cart. I’m like, ‘No, gonna make it the whole way there.’

“But no, of course we have carts. We have everything we need and I was the one who didn’t choose to take one … It has nothing to do with us not having a cart available. I don’t think that would happen in the National Football League, especially here with the crew that we have.”

So it’s all cleared up: The Jaguars have a cart. Now we need clarity on the status of multiple quarterbacks week to week.

