Jets Want Zach Wilson As Their Starter Again But When He Delays, They Slime Him

Videos by OutKick

It’s only Monday but we already have the wildest, most unbelievable report of the new NFL week: It comes from The Athletic, which is reporting the Jets are leaning toward returning to Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback.

Makes sense. Tim Boyle is not a good NFL quarterback and everyone saw what Trevor Siemian did Sunday (5 of 13 for 66 yards) when he was inserted into the game against the Falcons after Boyle was benched.

It was bad. All bad.

But here comes the crazy and outrageous part:

Wilson, benched earlier this season and demoted to the No. 3 QB spot, is reportedly “reluctant” to go back in.

The Jets want to make a switch at QB. The team is leaning towards Zach Wilson to take over, but he is reluctant to stepping back in, sources tell @zackBlatt and me. The team is discussing next steps. More on @theathletic shortly. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 4, 2023

Report: Zach Wilson ‘Reluctant’ To Play

Let’s establish that OutKick has not, at this time, been able to confirm this report. No one else covering the New York Jets has confirmed the report either.

So perhaps it is a journalism misstep or there is nuance messaging that didn’t make it to the lone tweet that currently represents the total extent of the report.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson actually came to him on Monday without being summoned and gave the coach the message he “wants the ball.” This happened after the report came out.

The coach said he’s “not there yet” on actually naming Wilson the starter but would have a decision to make public by Wednesday. And then this: Saleh declined to shoot down the report Wilson was initially reluctant to play when asked directly about it.

“I’ll never share all my discussions I have with players,” Saleh said. “I’m just telling you guys he wants the ball.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 03: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Atlanta Falcons and Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets embrace after the game at MetLife Stadium on December 03, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson Should Be Released For Not Working

Start with Wilson.

He works for the New York Jets. He is an employee. Wilson is getting paid to practice, attend meetings, study game plans, play when called up or sit when directed to do so. That is his job.

And he’s “reluctant” to do his job?

He’s “reluctant” to do the most important part of his job which is to contribute in whatever way he’s asked on game day?

That is a fireable offense, folks. On Earth, in whatever profession, if you don’t want to work? You’re gone.

Saleh at one point in his press conference Monday said that is not the case.

“Let’s be clear,” Saleh said. “If he was reluctant to play, guys, he wouldn’t be here.”

But, again, Saleh didn’t totally shoot down the report. He danced around the possibility parts of it are accurate.

And if this report is accurate, the club’s next move as they “discuss next steps” should be to cut Wilson. They have benched him multiple times over the past two seasons and no matter how often head coach Robert Saleh kept insisting he was better this season, there were at least two players in the locker room that simply didn’t buy it, per sources.

And now he’s declining to play? Reluctant?

CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jets Should Want Volunteers, Not Hostages

Whatever respect Wilson has left in the locker room would evaporate if this is true. The fact it’s even a question is hurtful to Wilson.

The average 20-something male in America would kill for a chance to play quarterback one afternoon in the NFL. Even for the hapless Jets. But the guy getting paid to do that isn’t sure he wants to?

There is precedent for this. Players are concerned about their personal health all the time and make decisions about that, particularly when they elect not to play in bowl games at the end of their college careers.

There have also been players on multiple professional teams who no longer wanted to play for their clubs. And practically all get traded or released.

As Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin once famously said, “We prefer volunteers, not hostages.”

But, you see, the problem doesn’t end with Wilson. He’ll be gone soon enough, if not in the coming days, definitely after this season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 06: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jets Problem Is Organizational

The problem here is organizational because obviously there is a significant leak passing this story to reporters. We know the leak is not from the agent community because agents don’t know what the team is trying to do as it blueprints a QB change.

The only agent who might (big might) know this is happening would be Wilson’s because either the player or the team told him. But, I assure you, he wouldn’t leak it because it makes his client look terrible and could negatively impact his future chances elsewhere.

So this is the team leaking this stuff. And the leaker has to be high enough within the organization — either on the coaching staff or in the personnel department — to know what the team is trying to do.

That means someone pretty well placed within the Jets has no problem sliming Wilson for not immediately agreeing to play.

This tells anyone with half a brain that Wilson should be looking over his shoulder because some very powerful person within the organization has no qualms making him look terrible to the media. That person is not an ally.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 3: Bud Dupree #48 of the Atlanta Falcons hits Trevor Siemian #14 of the New York Jets as he throws during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on December 3, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Jets Are Broken Beyond A Bad Record

That person has an agenda to see Wilson fail.

In that regard, it makes sense for Wilson to have reservations about what he should do next for the Jets. Because even if he steps up to the assignment, he must already understand there is someone or multiple people who don’t care about him.

“We’re in a society now where kids miss bowl games because they worried about their draft status,” Saleh said. “So hypothetically if that discussion had been had somewhere, again it wasn’t with me, but if that conversation was had and it somehow leaked out to the media, I don’t think that’s indicative of his mindset. Kid wants to play.

“I don’t know what to say to all of it, again, I’m just speaking hypothetically.”

And the picture this saga presents is of a broken organization.

The Jets are a team that failed in gathering an offensive line able to overcome injuries. They are a team with a coaching staff unable to develop the backup offensive linemen, the backup quarterback, the third-string and fourth-string quarterbacks.

They are an organization with no real ability to mask flaws and, on the contrary, they are heralding a terrific flaw of one of their biggest investments as if out of spite.

The Jets are unmasking themselves.

Welcome to the most bizarre story of the week, even though it’s only Monday.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero