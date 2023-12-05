Aaron Rodgers Takes Jets Organization And Culture To Task Following Leak About Zach Wilson

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers has seen the report about fellow Jets quarterback Zach Wilson being reluctant to return to the team’s starting job — a narrative that portrayed Wilson as something of a quitter. And it really bothers Rodgers because it screams the team has a problem.

Rodgers, speaking on his weekly segment of the Pat McAfee show, said that the story getting out speaks to problems within the team’s organization and culture.

“Whoever that person is that thinks it’s OK to talk to anybody like that, I don’t understand what you get out of that, No. 1,” Rodgers said. “But No. 2, what is your motivation to try and bury someone like that? And that’s a problem with the organization.

“We need to get to the bottom of wherever this is coming from and put a stop to it, privately. Because there’s no place [for that] in a winning culture, and this is not the only time. There’s been a bunch of other leaks.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets reacts on the field after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the New York Jets 27-6 at MetLife Stadium on November 6. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Wants Jets Leaks To Stop

The Athletic, using anonymous sourcing, on Monday reported the Jets want to return Wilson to the starting job but it was not a done deal because Wilson was reluctant about accepting that move and basically exposing himself to injury.

Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wilson came to him after the story got out and said, “I want the ball,” meaning he wants to play. But the coach declined to say if the story was inaccurate and in other interviews basically gave the understanding that Wilson had indeed been on some level reluctant to get back in.

The Jets, by the way, are still considering starting Wilson against the Houston Texans on Sunday as part of their ongoing quarterback carousel since Rodgers tore his Achilles in the season opener. As part of that carousel New York has released Tim Boyle and added Brett Rypien off the Seahawks practice squad, per multiple reports.

Boyle started the last two games after Wilson was benched.

Yeah, it’s messy.

LAS VEGAS – Guard Xavier Newman, quarterback Zach Wilson and center Joe Tippmann of the New York Jets get ready to run a play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 12. The Raiders defeated the Jets 16-12. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rodgers Sees Report As Attack On Wilson Character

Rodgers sees someone within the organization leaking sensitive internal information as a potentially bigger problem that speaks of and hurts the club.

“Is that really what you want to be about? You want to be about using someone in the media to leak stuff to in order for what? To get them to put your name out there for a job? Or if you’re a player to get you a write up?” Rodgers said. “I think it’s chicken [s**t] at its core.

“I think it has no place in a winning organization to be a source, especially to assassinate someone’s character. And especially someone I really love and care about like Zach Wilson.”

Wilson has a right to be concerned that someone in the organization has slimed him. And Rodgers understood that’s exactly what happened. An attack on Wilson’s character.

Aaron Rodgers Believes Source Hurt Wilson

“When you use sources, whether intentional or unintentional, to try to assassinate someone’s character like that report does for Zach, I have a really hard time with that,” Rodgers said.

“How can you not read it any other way. You’re basically saying this kid is quitting on the team and doesn’t want to play and is giving the middle finger to the organization.”

Despite the obvious culture issue the Jets must address, Rodgers said he still believes the team can eventually accomplish its goals in the future once he is fully healthy and starting.

“I think so, yeah,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s about the culture. The culture can win championships, chemistry wins championships. So we obviously need to fine tune things. Just tighten a couple of things up.”

And what about the remaining five games this year?

“I’ve seen what it looks like at times when things are going not great,” Rodgers said. “And it really reveals the character in those adverse moments. It’ll be interesting to see if guys stick together and we hold this thing together because there’ll be a lot of interesting decisions moving forward.”

