NFL Pushing For ‘Significant’ Suspension For Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The NFL is reportedly looking to argue that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should receive a “significant” suspension amid 26 active lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

The Washington Post reports the league will likely seek a one-year suspension for Watson for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The NFL, who has been investigating the claims of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, is preparing to present its findings to Sue L. Robinson. Robinson, a former U.S. district judge, is the disciplinary officer appointed by the league and NFLPA, per the Post.

Two Texas grand juries declined to charge Watson criminally in March and both he and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations. The league hopes to have its disciplinary process wrapped up by the time Browns training camp begins on July 27. That includes a resolution to any potential appeals to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The New York Times reported last week that Watson booked massage appointments with at least 66 different women over a 17-month period from fall 2019 to spring 2021. Asked after Tuesday’s minicamp practice if that number was accurate, Watson gave the following response:

“Um, I mean I can ask, I don’t think so, from what me and my attorneys went through,” Watson said. “But that’s more a legal question that I can’t get into details about. You have to ask my attorneys and things like that to confirm.”

If Robinson rules that Watson didn’t violate the personal conduct policy, the case would be over and no appeals would be possible. On the flip-side, if she finds that Watson did violate the policy and imposes a punishment, either side can appeal to Goodell.

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Asked about how he’s handling the disciplinary process, Watson said he was fully cooperating with the league’s procedures.

“I can’t control that,” Watson said. “I met with the NFL a couple weeks ago, and I did everything they asked me to do. I answered every question truthfully that the NFL asked me. I spent hours with the people that they brought down. And that’s all I can do is just be honest and tell them exactly what happened.

“I know they have a job, and so I have to respect that. And that’s what we wanted to do is cooperate. And they have to make a decision [that’s] best for the league.”

