NFL Player Lost $8 Million Gambling Last Season: REPORT

An unnamed NFL player reportedly lost millions gambling last season.

Sports gambling seeping into NFL locker rooms is becoming an increasing problem for the league, and multiple players have been hit with lengthy suspensions.

Players aren’t allowed to bet on anything remotely related to the NFL and they can’t bet on anything while on team property. Players are allowed to bet on non-NFL sports if they’re not on team property, according to CBS Sports.

Well, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported an unnamed NFL player lost $8 million gambling. Florio provided absolutely no evidence, and didn’t specify if the $8 million in losses came from sports gambling or table games.

The exact line in his report reads, “Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, one NFL player lost $8 million last [sic] through gambling in 2022.”

Gambling on what? Gambling on the NFL and breaking the rules? Wagering on other sports? Hitting the tables? That would be a nice detail to know.

Mike Florio claims an unnamed NFL player lost $8 million gambling last season. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Be very skeptical of this claim.

There are a couple things about this claim from Florio that set off alarms. First, anyone who lost $8 million definitely gambled a lot more than that along the way.

It’s almost statistically impossible for a person to place $8 million in sports bets and lose them all if they’re spread out. That means this unnamed player was likely easily gambling north of $10 million.

That would make this player a whale by any standard in the legal gambling world. Whales are known to all casino companies and treated like royalty. It would be incredibly difficult to keep the player’s identity secret.

This NFL gambling claim needs some evidence.

If it wasn’t gambled on sports and was instead gambled on the tables – which definitely doesn’t violate any rules – it would make the unnamed player an even larger whale. People in the gambling industry talk. It’s known who is throwing around major cash. That’s even more true if the person is famous.

Yet, Mike Florio made this claim without providing any supporting evidence and there’s no other information floating around about this unnamed player.

The other option is the guy bet under the table to keep it off the books. If that’s true, which seems unlikely, the player is a moron. Gambling millions of dollars outside of regulated casinos is insanely stupid.

Does the NFL have a gambling problem? (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Florio could certainly be telling the truth. It’s certainly possible an unnamed player lost $8 million last season. However, it would be easier to get access to nuclear codes than keep the player’s identity a secret. Casinos would be salivating to get that guy’s action if he’s that bad at picking winners and losers. Treat this claim with extreme skepticism until some concrete proof is provided.