NFL Player Gambling Bans Expected This Week: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Suspensions are coming down the pike for Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and other players that broke the NFL’s policy on gambling, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rodgers and other suspended players are expected to be sidelined for an entire season, reinforcing the league’s strict punishment against a growing issue.

Isaiah RodgersTo Receive NFL’s Full Wrath

As relayed by OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske, Rodgers placed “[a]pproximately 100 bets in the $25-50 range were placed on the account under the name of an associate of Rodgers.” He adds that the NFL won’t “allow players to bet on other sports when they’re on NFL property or inside team facilities.”

Four Detroit Lions players and one Washington Commanders defensive end were flagged for sports gambling this offseason.

READ: NFL TRYING TO EDUCATE PLAYERS ON GAMBLING POLICY AMID MULTIPLE SUSPENSIONS, INVESTIGATIONS

Detroit players Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore, Stanley Berryhill and (former first-rounder) Jameson Williams were suspended for gambling inside a Lions training facility. All players, minus Williams, have since been cut from the team. Williams received a six-game ban.

Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was suspended indefinitely by the league.

League Throws Gambling Rulebook At Players

In the past year, the NFL has announced major suspensions for players suspected of gambling on football and non-football-related events.

Former Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley received an indefinite suspension in 2022 for betting on NFL games. As a result, Ridley missed an entire season and applied for reinstatement in 2023.

The NFL’s gambling policies lay out reasonable restrictions on players but go the extra mile by banning activities like partaking in fantasy football or betting on non-NFL games.

The league doesn’t allow players to bet on their own team to win, showcasing their ambivalence about whether players are necessarily sharing “inside information” by banning gambling altogether.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 08: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LVII at Phoenix Convention Center on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Peter Casey/Getty Images)