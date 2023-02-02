NFL Network Analyst Compares Brady Retiring To 9/11 And JFK Being Assassinated

Videos by OutKick

NFL Network analyst Shaun O’Hara had an all-time hot take in reaction to Tom Brady retiring.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday morning, and while most reactions were pretty touching, O’Hara came off the top rope with a truly incredible comparison.

“This is a huge moment. Not just for Tom Brady, not just for the NFL, but for all of us. Look, people remember where they were when JFK was assassinated. You remember where you were when 9/11 happened … I’m going to remember this. I’m going to remember who I’m with … You’re going to remember where you were when Tom Brady announced his official retirement and it sounds like this one is for real,” O’Hara said (via Outsider) when breaking down the situation.

Bro a quarterback retired he didn’t get his head blown off lol pic.twitter.com/9jby416VTv — Kyle (@kylepaganCB) February 1, 2023

Is Tom Brady retiring like 9/11 and JFK getting shot?

Now, let me go ahead and extend an olive branch to O’Hara. He seems to be trying to claim that people will remember where they were when Brady retired.

He’s not attempting to say the event is as horrific as the worst terrorist attack in American history or the President of the United States being killed.

However, if you ever find yourself comparing any situation in sports to 9/11 or the JFK assassination, it’s time to dial it back.

An NFL Network analyst compared Tom Brady retiring to 9/11. (Photo by Robert Giroux/Getty Images)

No, a guy retiring is not the same as an event that left thousands dead and started a massive global war. Furthermore, his point about remembering where you were when Brady retired isn’t even true.

Brady announced his retirement last year as well. It didn’t stick, but he announced it. Does anyone remember where they were?

I certainly don’t. Yet, I can tell you with complete certainty exactly where I was when 9/11 happened, what I was doing, who I was with and just about everything else about that day.

The same definitely can’t be said for Tom Brady’s retirement. I’ll probably forget in a week where I was when he announced his official one.

Tom Brady retired after more than two decades in the NFL. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Next time, cross the 9/11 and JFK parallels of your notes sheet. It’s just not necessary.