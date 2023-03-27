NFL Network Host Desperately Wants Super Bowl To Be Played On Saturday, Pitched Idea To Roger Goodell

Videos by OutKick

Nobody likes that the Super Bowl is played on a Sunday. It’s almost as bad as the college football national championship game being played on a Monday. The scheduling makes no sense from a fan’s perspective, and NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt is absolutely sick of it.

While Sunday has long been the NFL’s day, the Super Bowl should be played on a Saturday. Brandt certainly isn’t the first person to suggest that the Super Bowl should be on a Saturday, but he very well could be the only person to actually present the idea to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Brandt recently joined the ‘SI Media with Jimmy Traina‘ podcast and shared that he had a conversation with Goodell about the big game being moved to Saturday.

His intentions are genuine, too. Brandt wants to drink and eat like a slob just like the rest of us and not have to worry about work the next day.

“I’ve been pushing for that for years. I want Super Bowl Saturday. I got to interview Goodell once, Goodell and I have a very comfortable, jocular relationship, and I pitched him on the air, Super Bowl Saturday Roger. I just wanna speak for the people.

“Yes, if you’re thinking it’s because I wanna drink and eat with impunity, yes, that’s the reason why. Why can’t we make this on Saturday? And he laughed, but he gave the answer, well the audience on Sunday blah, blah, blah, and I get it, but I don’t care. I want it on Saturday.”

Everything Brandt laid out makes all the sense in the world, which is exactly why the NFL will never move the game to Saturday.

It’s wild to say that the Super Bowl ratings could actually improve somehow, but moving the game to Saturday may give the game an uptick.

Watching a Super Bowl and not having that voice in your head telling you not to drink that next beer sounds glorious.