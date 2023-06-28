NFL Network Host Sara Walsh, For Some Unknown Reason, Goes OFF On Men Who Play Too Much Golf

Videos by OutKick

Apparently, Sara Walsh doesn’t like that her former MLB player and coach husband, Matt Buschmann, plays a lot of golf. She took to “Good Morning Football,” NFL Network’s morning show, to go on a long-winded rant about it.

Because, you know, the vast majority of viewers for “Good Morning Football” and NFL Network can’t possibly be golf-playing husbands and fathers.

But, no, Walsh is tired of her husband “asking for permission” to play golf and then getting upset that he has to “ask for permission.” That sounds more like a personal issue, but I digress.

“You come to us with utterly unrealistic promises that can never be fulfilled — starting with this real unplayable lie,” Walsh begins her soliloquy.

This is probably how NFL Network host Sara Walsh looks at her husband when he says he’s going to play a round of golf with the boys. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

See what she did there with the “unplayable lie” commentary? Genius writing. It’s inexplicable that she’s hosting “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network and not in some sitcom writer’s room with incredible wit like that.

Then she goes off on a tangent about how long it takes to play a round of golf. That includes, for her husband, food and drinks with the boys after the round. Which is absolutely a requirement, by the way.

But then comes the most insidious part of her commentary. She bemoans the idea that wives are “interrupting” their husband’s round of golf with a phone call.

First of all, no phone calls on the course. That’s an unwritten rule of golf. Secondly, the example she gives for needing to call is “I can’t find the TV remote.”

You know what solves that problem really quickly? A text message. Do not call me on the golf course with something that I can answer in a text. In general, don’t call me with something that I can answer in a text. But especially not on the golf course.

NFL Network host Sara Walsh went on a long-winded rant about her husband, and men in general, playing too much golf.(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

No, entitled Sara Walsh believes she’s perfectly within her right to call her husband on the golf course to ask about mundane things. I think she does it on purpose to remind him that she’s more important than golf or his buddies.

Having met her at ESPN, this seems perfectly in line with things I know to be true.

She continues her ranting and raving about men ordering too much golf gear, again harping on a round of golf taking too long and how she wants to hide her husband’s clubs so he can’t play golf anymore.

“Find a less time-consuming hobby,” she says during her wrap-up.

You can watch the entirety of her NFL Network rant on golf here:

"It takes the international space station 90 minutes to orbit around the earth… It takes you 90 minutes to shoot 6 over through the first 6 holes."@Sara_Walsh just dropped everything all of the disgruntled golf spouses can relate to… ⛳🏌️‍♂️🏌️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/isK9clx9Ni — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) June 28, 2023

Did Sara Walsh ever stop to consider that her husband picked a super time-consuming hobby that gets him out of the house for seven hours at a time on purpose?

I’m not saying he did, but it would make sense based on this insane pre-written rant.

Thankfully, my wife loves that I go play golf for seven hours and am out of her way. Instead of whining about me not being around, she gets to do whatever she wants. It’s a win-win.

Wait, should my wife be more upset that I’m gone? I never really thought about that last part until now.

Oh well, I don’t have time to think about it right now.

I’ve gotta go hit the course for a “quick” 18.