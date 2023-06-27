DirecTV Keeps NFL RedZone After All, But Getting Scott Hanson Version For First Time Ever

Videos by OutKick

Following the 2022-23 NFL season, Andrew Siciliano signed off NFL RedZone seemingly for the final time. He hosted DirecTV’s version of the show since its inception in 2005. But after YouTube TV acquired NFL Sunday Ticket, the league announced the Scott Hanson-led RedZone would be the only version moving forward.

That makes sense, since the league itself produces that version of NFL RedZone as its part of the NFL Network. Clearly, the NFL wants to control as much of its own content as possible.

Seeing the writing on the wall, here’s how Siciliano ended his final show:

A final sign-off for @AndrewSiciliano and DirecTV’s Red Zone channel. pic.twitter.com/Xz2su2iIMj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2023

Scott Hanson even thanked Siciliano in his final sign-off of the season, though clearly not the last of his RedZone career.

On NFL RedZone, Scott Hanson salutes Andrew Siciliano and DirecTV for the Red Zone Channel, the inspiration for Hanson’s version. And it signs off for the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/xF7xBwrycX — Ken Fang — Very Asian With a Blue Checkmark (@fangsbites) January 9, 2023

Indeed, the NFL Network and Scott Hanson version launched in 2009, four years after DirecTV launched its version of the show as part of its Sunday Ticket package.

So, the question then became: will DirecTV have NFL Network and NFL RedZone at all now that their deal is over with the league?

And the answer came down Tuesday: yes.

DirecTV agreed to a deal with the NFL to carry NFL RedZone again this season, but will have the Scott Hanson-led version for the first time. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

DirecTV reached an agreement with the NFL to carry both NFL Network and NFL RedZone. The satellite provider will give customers the ability to watch across their platforms, as well, including their streaming service DirecTV Stream.

DirecTV signed a multi-year deal to carry NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse. DirecTV has not carried RedZone before. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 27, 2023

So, Scott Hanson now takes over as the NFL RedZone host on DirecTV. He replaces the guy who was the inspiration for his network’s show.

But the good news for DirecTV customers is they get to keep an important piece of the NFL content machine.

Mostly good news all around. Except for those who prefer the Andrew Siciliano-led NFL RedZone.

Those fans are out of luck.