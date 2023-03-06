NFL Network Host Rich Eisen: ‘Number One Rumor I Heard At Combine Is Tom Brady Might Not Be Done After All’

Videos by OutKick

The GOAT may be up to his usual antics once again.

Just when the NFL world was convinced Tom Brady was finally stepping away from the gridiron for good after his brief, yet convincing announcement a few weeks after the playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a reputable report has emerged that is sending the NFL world in a frenzy.

Could Tom Brady really return… again?

Rich Eisen is one of the most respected members of the NFL media corps — and on his Monday show fresh off his annual trip to the Combine — the NFL Network host dropped an absolute bombshell.

Eisen has been a staple at the NFL Combine for years so naturally, he ran a segment on his Monday show highlighting the top five rumors he heard this weekend in Indianapolis.

“There is more tea spilled at the Combined and people are eager to do it,” Eisen said of the various rumors that circulate at the annual event. “You see them at the Combine, you see them at the restaurant, you see them at midnight, a little coffee.. a little this.You see them at dinner, they are everywhere and they are happy to spill.”

Eisen made a point to say every rumor on Monday’s list came from multiple people, not just a single source.

While the full list included some wild rumors, there was none bigger than the No. 1 spot.

“This one just blew my mind: Tom Brady might not be done after all,” Eisen said.

You heard that correctly, folks.

“A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I was like, ‘He’s Instagramming out pictures of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? Let it play out. Let’s see who wants what.”

Where would Tom Brady play if he did in fact come back?

While all of this is speculation right now, it’s at least something to pay attention to considering it’s coming from Eisen.

He said multiple sources mentioned the Miami Dolphins as a potential landing spot for Brady in 2023 if he does in fact make yet another comeback.

“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said. “If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself,” Eisen said.

“Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the Combine.”

On Feb. 1, the GOAT made it clear that he was hanging up the cleats forever — as speculation about his future was up for debate.

“I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good,” Brady announced to his social media followers and NFL fans.

Mixed signals on Dolphins plans for QB in 2023

On Friday, a report surfaced from CBS Sports quoted Miami Dolphins’ GM Chris Grier who didn’t seem locked into Tua Tagovailoa as the sure starter at quarterback heading into 2023.

Earlier Monday, OutKick’s Senior NFL Reporter Armando Salguero wrote a detailed piece quoting multiple Dolphins’ sources who shut down the CBS report and stood by Tagovailoa as the team’s future franchise QB.

Still, Salguero noted Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross and his unique approach of often chasing the big name while mentioning a hypothetical push for Aaron Rodgers to Miami for 2023.

And then ironically, Salguero mentioned the name now in question, hours before Eisen dropped today’s bombshell.

“It’s happened before with Tom Brady and Ross meeting on yachts and hatching possible plans,” OutKick Senior NFL Reporter Armando Salguero

Clearly Ross has an affinity for the GOAT and Brady has fallen in love with the Florida sunshine.

At this point, it seems like this is certainly a story to monitor — and while the NFL offseason is jam-packed with rumors — Brady playing for the Dolphins in 2023 wouldn’t be the craziest thing we have seen.