NFL Network Finds Replacement For Kay Adams On ‘Good Morning Football’

NFL Network’s popular morning show Good Morning Football has found a replacement for longtime co-host Kay Adams.

Per the New York Post CBS Sports reporter Jamie Erdahl will fill the role.

Erdahl has been with CBS since 2014, working as both a host and sideline reporter. Amongst the events she’s regularly covered were the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and SEC football. Prior to joining CBS, Erdahl worked for the New England Sports Network, often appearing on Bruins and Red Sox broadcasts.

A graduate of American University, Erdahl, will co-host GMFB alongside network mainstays Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt. NFL Network has not yet confirmed the move, though a formal announcement is expected in the near future.

Adams, who started with NFLN in 2016, left the network this spring. She was expected to be a part of Amazon’s new Thursday Night Football package alongside notable offseason hires Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, but a deal never materialized.

In the meantime, Amazon nabbed Charissa Thompson as their pregame host.

Good Morning Football airs weekday mornings from 7 am to 10 am EST.

 

