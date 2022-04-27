Goodbye Football: Kay Adams Leaving Popular NFL Network Morning Show

It wouldn’t be an NFL offseason without roster turnover, but that turnover isn’t limited to just the league’s 32 teams. Kay Adams, a popular NFL Network host, dipped her toes into the free agent waters and has decided to take her talents elsewhere.

Until recently, Adams co-hosted Good Morning Football, a daily TV show dedicated to all things NFL. Her NFL Network contract is set to expire in May, and the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports that she’s likely headed to Amazon as part of their new Thursday Night Football package.

Adding Adams is just the latest in a serious of aggressive moves by Amazon, which aims to become a major player in the world of sports broadcasting. Upon landing a contract to broadcast 16 Thursday games per season, Amazon hired big names Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit to handle analyst and play-by-play duties. Earlier this week, OutKick reported that the streaming network is attempting to house NFL games on Black Friday.

Kay Adams is leaving Good Morning Football, per @nypost. Adams is a leading candidate to become the host of Amazon's TNF pregame show. pic.twitter.com/DmpthxRMI4 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 25, 2022

Though her departure from NFLN is yet to be confirmed, Adams will almost certainly serve as the pregame host for Amazon’s TNF package. She’s been with NFLN since 2016, when her debut coincided with that of Good Morning Football.

This is the second straight offseason a major player from Good Morning Football has opted to leave via broadcast free agency. Last summer, Nate Burleson, one of Adams’ cohosts, left the show to host CBS Mornings, though he does still occasionally appear on the network.

Adams’ pending exit leaves Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt as the lone remaining GMF regulars.

