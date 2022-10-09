British Giants fans are much more creative than their American counterparts. They were in full form on Sunday.

As New York took on Green Bay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, fans brought a little taste of their soccer game day experience to the NFL. They created a hilarious anti-Packers chant and belted it out prior, during and after the game.

It was a rather simple tune, and was not child-appropriate, but it couldn’t have been funnier.

“You can shove your f—king cheese up your a**, you can shove your f—king cheese up your a**! You can shove your f—king cheese, shove your f—cking cheese, shove your f—king cheese up your a**!”

Take a listen at the Giants fans’ anti-Packers chant in London:

My girl is in London and sent me the official chant for the game today.

LETS GO GIANTS!!



🧀👆🏻🍑 pic.twitter.com/WiqJtF6iPy — NYGcrush (@NYGcrush) October 9, 2022

For soccer matches, fans have coordinated, team-specific chants for both the team and individual players both on their teams and for opponents. They are loud, relentless, and often ruthless.

As the NFL brought its product overseas, fans of both teams showed out in droves.

Giants fans thanks for reppin’ at our team pub! 🇬🇧👏 pic.twitter.com/ykqOQfGfc6 — New York Giants (@Giants) October 8, 2022

It was a sold-out event and it made for an absolutely beautiful scene.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: General view inside the stadium prior to the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

On Sunday, after a few pints at the local pub, the English football fans kept things pretty straight-forward. However, they definitely out-did the NFL fans back in the States.

Football would be so much cooler if packed stadiums joined together in voice and told the Packers where they can shove their cheese, sung in support of their squad, and coordinated chants together.

While American football will always reign superior to soccer, there is no denying that soccer fans are much more creative.