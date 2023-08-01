NFL Legend Randy Moss Serves Fast Food At New Chicken Restaurant

Videos by OutKick

Randy Moss is the boss … at a new chicken spot in Philly!

The legendary NFL wideout was spotted donning an apron and helping serve chicken at Chick-A-Boom over the weekend — working for his brand-new investment opportunity that sounds tasty.

Moss, 46, is a co-owner of the new bird shack, alongside founder and Philadelphia native Brittany Tolliferreo.

The Vikings icon appeared for Chick-A-Boom’s ribbon-cutting ceremony in Philly over the weekend and worked the restaurant’s first full-time shift.

After connecting with Randy Moss after the Hall of Famer liked one of the restaurant’s social media posts, Tolliferreo fed him with a long-term investment plan that won Moss over.

Tolliferreo and her husband Kirk Hightower started the business in 2019.

Randy Moss #81 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2009 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 27 to 21. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

Chick-A-Boom served mainly as a to-go and delivery food operation during the pandemic.

Now, Chick-A-Boom has a storefront in Philadelphia and is looking to expand to West Virginia, Moss’ home state. Moss spent two years of his college career at Marshall, located in Huntington, WV.

From serving doughnuts and tenders to sweet and spicy chicken sandwiches, Chick-A-Boom is looking to gain notoriety in the food game with Moss’ financial and creative backing, and lots of flavor.