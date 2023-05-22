NFL To Allow Teams To Carry Emergency Third Quarterback To Avoid Recurrence Of NFC Championship Disaster

Videos by OutKick

The NFL makes most of its new rules after something bad happens that draws negative attention. Think: horse-collar tackle on Terrell Owens or below-the-knee-hit that tore Tom Brady’s ACL.

Well, after Brock Purdy’s torn UCL in the NFC Championship forced the San Francisco 49ers to essentially play without a useful quarterback, the NFL is making a change.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the NFC Championship game in the NFL Playoffs. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to ESPN, NFL owners voted to return the emergency quarterback rule to the league.

“The rule applies only to quarterbacks who are on a team’s 53-man roster,” ESPN reports. “Practice squad players are not eligible to be emergency quarterbacks, not even if they are elevated for that week’s game.

“But it allows a team to avoid counting the emergency quarterback as one of its active players on game day, a modest incentive for teams who otherwise would have chosen to go into a game with only two available quarterbacks.”

The NFL had a similar rule in place until 2010, but removed it following a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

NFC Championship debacle involving Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson creates need for NFL rule change

Apparently, the league went over a decade without incident. But after 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an injury in the NFC Championship, backup Josh Johnson entered the contest. Unfortunately, just after halftime, Johnson got injured as well.

Johnson suffered a head injury and could not legally return to the game. Purdy did re-enter the game, but could not reasonably throw the football. He attempted only four passes in the blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

San Francisco 49ers QB Josh Johnson suffered a head injury following this hit from Eagles defender Ndamukong Suh in the NFC Championship Game during the NFL Playoffs. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

In this scenario moving forward, a team could enter their emergency quarterback. The emergency QB cannot enter the game for any reason other than injury to the two active-roster quarterbacks. Should the medical staff clear one of the injured quarterbacks to return, he must replace the emergency QB.

This seems like a no-brainer rule change given what we saw. In the NHL, they have an emergency goalie rule. If both goaltenders suffer an injury, the team brings in an emergency replacement.

There are some positions in sports that teams can’t easily replace. Hockey goalie and football quarterback are two of them.

Thankfully, fans don’t need to worry about the “Brock Purdy Incident” repeating itself in a big moment.