NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Involved In Serious Crash, Undergoes ‘Multiple Surgeries’

NFL draft prospect Michael Jefferson — projected as a mid-round receiver — was involved in a serious car wreck Sunday night that led to one person’s death.

Jefferson’s agent, Jon Perzley of Sportstars, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday that the Louisiana wideout crashed with a 55-year-old on U.S. Route 43 in Mobile County, Ala. over the weekend.

Louisiana-Lafayette WR Michael Jefferson, considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month, was involved in a multi-car crash Sunday night in Mobile, Ala., that has required multiple surgeries, per his agent Jon Perzley of Sportstars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2023

The agent added that Jefferson was taken to the hospital after the crash and required “multiple surgeries.” The extent of Jefferson’s injuries was not detailed by the agent.

Projections landed Jefferson as a top-50 receiver coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The incident occurred at 7:53 p.m. (EST) when Jefferson’s 2019 Chevrolet Impala collided with the man, who was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger.

2023 NFL Draft WR Prospect: Louisana-Lafayette’s Michael Jefferson (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

A 2008 Nissan Maxima also made direct contact with the 55-year-old’s Charger. The man died at the scene. The report noted that the deceased was not wearing a seatbelt.

Michael Jefferson’s incident is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Jefferson recorded 51 catches for 810 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season for the Ragin’ Cajun. He attended the recent NFL combine. The 6-foot-4, 199-pound wideout ran a 4.56 40-yard dash and logged a 37-inch vertical jump.

Michael Jefferson of Louisiana (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

