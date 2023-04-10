Chris Simms Posts His Top 5 EDGE Rushers In NFL Draft, Lists Tyree Wilson #1, Will Anderson Barely Makes List

Videos by OutKick

NFL Draft season brings a lot of hot takes. Why not? We really don’t truly know what guys are going to do once they reach the big stage. That in mind, NBC Sports NFL Analyst Chris Simms fired off a scorcher Monday about Alabama defensive end Will Anderson and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.

Most people think Anderson is the best defensive player in the draft. Some people think Anderson is the best player in the draft, period.

But Chris Simms is not one of those people. In fact, Simms doesn’t think Anderson is the best player at his position. Not even close, actually.

My rankings for the EDGE prospects in the 2023 Draft. Broke it all down on today's podcast. pic.twitter.com/1L80RRIif5 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 10, 2023

Below it, Simms links to his podcast where he explains his choices. I listened to it so that you don’t have to. You’re welcome.

First the former NFL quarterback tries to make it clear that this is not a “hot take.” He says that the “film is undeniable” when it comes to his NFL Draft analysis.

Simms then explains that Tyree Wilson is a “no-brainer” as the best edge rusher available in the draft.

“There’s no debate here. The Arizona Cardinals are going to take Tyree Wilson at #3,” Simms says.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Tyree Wilson runs up field during the college football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and TCU Horned Frogs. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He also compares him to Myles Garrett.

Listen, I love me some Tyree Wilson. I’ve written in several places that he’s one of my favorite players in the NFL Draft. I really thought I was the only one who was as high on Wilson as I am.

But Chris Simms is on another level. And, to be honest, I love it. Good for Wilson, and I hope he does go #3 overall. He’s a hell of a football player.

But the real headline here isn’t that Wilson is #1, though that’s part of it. It’s that Simms ranks Will Anderson fifth, two tiers below Wilson, and one tier below the other three players.

I still think Anderson is slightly better. But I think it’s closer than many.

Simms believes it’s not close at all because Wilson is THAT much better than Anderson. Whoa.

The former QB calls it “insane” that some people believe Anderson could be the best overall player in the NFL Draft.

“I really like Will Anderson, he’s a good football player … [but] there’s not very much elite [about him],” Simms said.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. rushes on defense during a college football game against the Mississippi Rebels. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He believes that the NFL community agrees with him, too.

“There’s no way he goes before any of the four guys [I have ranked above him],” he continued.

Simms has Wilson, Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness, Georgia’s Nolan Smith and Iowa State’s Will McDonald ranked above Anderson.

“This is obvious. Nobody is going to be able to watch [Anderson’s] film and go ‘it’s as good as [Wilson, Van Ness, Smith or McDonald].’ There’s no way,” Simms said, definitively.

Well, we don’t have to wait much longer! The NFL Draft officially starts in less than three weeks.

Will Anderson is going to be selected on Day 1.

Just where, though?

Time will tell.