NFL Decides Not To Punish Tyreek Hill For Assaulting Marina Employee

Did Tyreek Hill do it? Yes. Is Tyreek Hill an incredible wideout? Yes.

Case closed.

The NFL will not punish the Miami Dolphins wideout for his role in assaulting a Haulover Marina employee on Father’s Day (June 18).

Hill tried entering an area closed off for clientele at the Haulover Marina Center in South Florida.

Tyreek Hill celebrates after a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill Dodges Discipline (Again)

The 29-year-old assumed his NFL superstar status could give him entry until an employee advised Hill to vacate the area.

Hill reached a settlement with the employee in June.

In a fit of rage captured on video, Hill smacked the employee. The Miami-Dade Police Department opted out of pressing criminal charges against Hill. Florida’s state attorney took on the case after the PD’s closed investigation but also opted out of pressing charges.

The State Attorney’s Office released a statement:

“After all of the evidence has been received and all witnesses have been interviewed and their sworn statement taken, then the evaluation of all the evidence can be undertaken in light of the requirements of Florida’s criminal statutes.”

This is the second time the NFL has slapped Hill on the wrist. In 2019, Hill’s involvement in a child abuse case led to his suspension from the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason. Hill did not miss any games that season and the NFL did not fault him for breaking any personal conduct rules.

Last season, Tyreek Hill tallied 110 catches for 1,710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.