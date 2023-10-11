NFL Considering Fining George Kittle Over ‘F**k Dallas’ Shirt

Videos by OutKick

The No Fun League is back! San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle may be facing a fine from the league after flashing a shirt during Sunday’s win over the Cowboys that read “F**k Dallas.”

Kittle’s uncensored jab at the Cowboys may cost him a cool $10K for violating league rules on using profanity to taunt an opponent, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

It also doesn’t help that Kittle posted the screenshot moment on his Instagram — really driving the message home.

Spoken or worn, the NFL is having none of it, especially a bummer when you acknowledge Kittle celebrated his 30th birthday with the 42-10 rout on Dallas. Kittle logged three receiving touchdowns.

Kittle previously explained on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the shirt was a callback to former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, who originated the “F**k Dallas” shirt taunt.

Yes, the language might’ve been colorful, but who doesn’t like a football rivalry? Niners versus Cowboys could be one of the trendier storylines this season, particularly with Dallas seeking revenge over two consecutive major losses to the Niners.

49ers TE George Kittle wore a 'F*CK DALLAS' shirt under his jersey during his 3 touchdown performance against the Cowboys 💀 pic.twitter.com/gPmriUYB7k — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2023

“There’s some things that need to be worn for the franchise and I think it’s just coincidence it just happened to appear on my chest on ‘Sunday Night Football,'” Kittle told McAfee.

A rivalry is certainly brewing among these teams. Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons wasn’t a fan of the “personal” taunt by Kittle. Then 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel responded, promising another whooping on the field if these two meet up again this year.

Expect box-office television if the Cowboys and Niners ultimately cross paths in the postseason. For now … advantage: San Francisco.