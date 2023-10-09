Niners TE George Kittle Pisses Off Cowboys Fans With ‘F**k Dallas’ T-Shirt

Videos by OutKick

Have mercy, George Kittle.

A 32-point win wasn’t enough for Kittle. He had to stick the bad Sunday in Cowboys fans’ faces with a pretty open objection to “America’s Team,” applying colorful language in good taste.

Amid the primetime game, Kittle flashed crowds at Levi’s Stadium, wearing a “F**k Dallas” shirt underneath his Niners jersey to continue making life for Dallas fans a living hell.

It was a celebration of Jordan Mason’s rushing touchdown, after which Dallas threw up the white flag.

49ers TE George Kittle wore a 'F*CK DALLAS' shirt under his jersey during his 3 touchdown performance against the Cowboys 💀 pic.twitter.com/gPmriUYB7k — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2023

Kittle drove the point enough with his three-touchdown performance on Sunday. It’s certainly one thing to flash the shirt before the game to rile up Cowboys players themselves. But the Niners win was demoralizing enough at the moment, and Kittle jumped in the pile. He also shared a photo of the moment on Instagram.

Dallas’ best at the moment comes nowhere close to San Francisco, which should have pissed Cowboys fans enough.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown catch during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Not only is this the team to boot Dallas from a red-shot 2022 postseason momentum, but it’s also a Niners team that ran roughshod against the Cowboys’ near-league-leading offense and defense.

“There are some things that have to be worn for the franchise,” Kittle told Pat McAfee on Monday.

Responding to the moment, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said Kittle made the game “more personal than it had to be.”

Kittle was superbly efficient Sunday: catching three of four targets for 67 yards and three touchdowns. Brock Purdy and the offense face little resistance in reaching the end zone, winning the primetime game, 42-10.

The statement win, in many people’s eyes, solidified the Niners as the toast of the NFC, with Philadelphia’s undefeated team on their trail.

For now, the Cowboys must brace for a “prove-it” slate of upcoming games against the Chargers, Rams and Eagles.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown catch during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)