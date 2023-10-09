Dak Prescott Says Cowboys ‘Put Everything’ Into 42-10 Loss To 49ers Which Should Have Dallas Fans Concerned

Videos by OutKick

Some saw Sunday night’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers as a preview of the NFC Championship game. After the 49ers coasted to a 32-point win, nobody would sign up for that, especially not Dallas fans.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott wouldn’t exactly be thrilled to see San Francisco again either based on his postgame comments.

Prescott was bad on Sunday night. Not only did he throw for just 153 yards, he threw three interceptions for the first time since October 6, 2019, in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

After the contest, Prescott admitted that the team “put everything” into preparing for the 49ers.

“Didn’t see it coming,” Prescott said. “Put everything into this and got punched in the mouth. Only a couple weeks ago, it was humbling against Arizona, but this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of.”

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were bad, very bad, against the 49ers on Sunday night. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

‘Putting everything’ into a game you lose 42-10 is undoubtedly a tough message for Cowboys fans to hear. This is a team that came into San Francisco on the heels of a 38-3 win over the New England Patriots. Momentum was very much on the Cowboys’ side, but they ran into a buzzsaw and very clearly a better football team in San Francisco.

If the Cowboys had lost to San Francisco by a score, there would be fewer questions about this team than there are right now.

Sitting at 3-2 with your three wins coming against bad teams – Giants, Jets, and Patriots – and you pair the 32-point loss to San Francisco with an ugly loss to the Cardinals and now the football world is rightfully questioning whether this team is an actual NFC title contender.