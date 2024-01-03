NFL Clearly Sides With Referees Over Lions, Reminds Players How To ‘Properly Report’ As Eligible Receivers

Videos by OutKick

The referees in the NFL are under an intense spotlight following Saturday night’s controversial ending in the Dallas Cowboys victory over the Detroit Lions. However, the league clearly believes that the head referee for that game’s crew, Brad Allen, didn’t do anything wrong.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL might demote “some or all” of Allen’s crew in the wake of the game and likely won’t allow them to referee in the playoffs. However, that might not include Allen. In fact, it might be more because of an awful tripping call flagged by a side judge on a critical play late in the game.

Or, the other missed calls by the crew throughout the season. Most didn’t actually involve Allen, since two controversial missed pass interference calls happened down the field. Although, Allen did miss a blatant roughing the passer call at the end of the Cleveland Browns win over the Chicago Bears.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams reminding players how to report as eligible receivers in wake of the Cowboys-Lions controversy. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

But, back to Saturday night’s debacle. As I wrote previously, the Detroit Lions tried to trick the Dallas Cowboys about which offensive lineman was reporting as an eligible receiver. In doing so, they actually tricked Allen and he announced the wrong player as eligible.

It was a valiant effort by Detroit, but engaging in that subterfuge comes with risks. And, on this night, it didn’t come with a reward.

Based on a video sent Tuesday night by the league, it also believes that the Lions were more at-fault than referee Brad Allen.

NFL sends memo to teams in wake of Lions eligibility-reporting controversy

According to NFL Network, the league sent a memo to teams to remind players exactly how they need to report to referees as eligible receivers.

Based on the language in the memo — which says that eligibility needs to be “clearly communicated to the referee by both a physical signal up and down his chest and to report to the referee his intention to report as an eligible receiver” — the NFL thinks the Lions did not properly report.

There is nothing in the memo about the role of the referee in the process and puts the onus on the teams and players to communicate properly.

In addition, Brad Allen and his crew got another primetime assignment in Week 18. They are scheduled to officiate the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Saturday afternoon contest.

The matchup is a standalone game on ESPN and Pittsburgh needs to win the game to remain alive in the playoff race. Baltimore might elect to rest its players as they clinched the #1 seed in the AFC.

Either way, the spotlight is right back on Allen and his crew this weekend.