Dan Campbell Admits Lions Tried To Trick Cowboys About Which Lineman Was Reporting To Officials

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell drew up the perfect two-point conversion play and had the perfect opportunity to deploy it and defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

The problem is that the play required absolutely everything to go right. Part of that included the referees cooperating. Unfortunately, that’s where everything went wrong.

Referee Brad Allen misunderstood which Lions offensive lineman was reporting as an eligible receiver. He announced No. 70, Dan Skipper, instead of No. 68, Taylor Decker. So, when Decker caught the pass from Jared Goff, referees flagged Detroit for illegal touching.

That penalty backed the Lions up and they eventually failed to convert and lost the game. Many people believe that the referees screwed up and cost the Detroit Lions a victory. That includes OutKick writer and — it should be noted — Detroit Lions fan, David Hookstead.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions reacts to a penalty called on a two-point conversion attempt against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

However, I disagree with this opinion. First of all, the Lions benefitted from a terrible call just minutes before the controversial two-conversion. Referees flagged Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot for tripping, a critical 15-yard penalty on Dallas’ penultimate possession.

Replays clearly showed that Lions defensive end Aidan Huthcinson, not Hendershot, was the player who stuck out his leg. Not only should the Cowboys not have been penalized, but Detroit should have received the flag instead.

Had that correct call happened, the Cowboys likely never give the ball back to the Lions in the first place.

Dan Campbell and the Lions tried to fool the Cowboys, but they accidentally fooled the referees

The Lions’ two-point conversion play required them to try and trick the Dallas Cowboys. If Taylor Decker reported to the referee as an eligible receiver in plain sight, Dallas would have known that something was up. Especially since Dan Skipper, No. 70, is usually the player that they make eligible in those situations.

So, instead, they sent Decker over the referee alongside No. 58, Penei Sewell, and while Skipper ran onto the field right towards the referee.

Because Detroit sent three linemen over to the referee, they confused Brad Allen on which player was reporting. Campbell claims that he showed referees the play prior to the game, so they should have known it was coming.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) catches a two point conversion that was overturned by a penalty during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports)

However, it is not the referee’s responsibility to memorize potential plays that they were told about hours beforehand in the heat of the moment. We already know NFL referees are generally incompetent, so why rely so heavily on them in that situation?

As for Detroit trying to trick Dallas, that’s not my opinion. Dan Campbell admitted it on Monday.

“You’re gonna decide you’re gonna make 68 eligible and he walks over to the ref and then the ref stands over 68 before the play [and points at him] … you think you’re gonna be able to throw it to 68? No,” Campbell said.

More explanation on Saturday's two-point conversion attempt. pic.twitter.com/SkPBWja3az — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2024

Look, I have no problem with the Lions and Campbell trying to trick the Dallas defense without breaking rules. They tried to use the lineman-eligible rule to their advantage.

The problem I have is that they’re mad it didn’t work. Part of the risk with running any trick play is that it’s going to backfire, potentially in a big way.

That’s what happened. They sent three offensive linemen towards the referee in an attempt to fool Dallas.

Unfortunately, they fooled the referee, too.

It was a risk/reward play.

Unfortunately, the risk didn’t pay off.

That happens sometimes. Just don’t whine about it.