Lions-Cowboys Referee Crew, Led By Brad Allen, Likely To Be Downgraded By NFL & Out For Playoffs

The fallout from Saturday night’s controversial Dallas Cowboys victory over the Detroit Lions continues on Sunday. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the league will most likely downgrade the game’s officiating crew (at least some of the members), led by referee Brad Allen, from working this year’s playoffs.

The controversial moment came during a critical two-point conversion attempt in the game’s final moments. The Lions scored a touchdown to get within one point of the Cowboys and elected to go for two and the win.

Detroit had a trick play set up that head coach Dan Campbell says he told referee Brad Allen about prior to the game. The play involved reporting left tackle Taylor Decker as an eligible receiver. Decker sneaked into the endzone a few seconds into the play and quarterback Jared Goff hit him for the apparent game-winning score.

However, referee Brad Allen says that another Lions lineman, Dan Skipper, reported eligible and not Decker. Since Decker wasn’t considered an eligible receiver, he illegally caught the conversion. Allen and the referees flagged the Lions for illegal touching.

But, many believe that Decker DID report as eligible and Allen failed to acknowledge that. Perception is reality, and fans want the NFL to do something. That something likely involves not allowing Allen’s crew to officiate the NFL playoffs.

Schefter says the call during Saturday’s game is part of a “string of high-profile misses from the Brad Allen crew this year” and that “clearly this crew will be downgraded and it will be a surprise to see some of them reach the postseason but that’s a decision that the league will have to reach.”

.@AdamSchefter talks about the implications of Brad Allen’s officiating crew this season. pic.twitter.com/Ien9999jfJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 31, 2023

The Lions-Cowboys controversy is far from the only one created by the Brad Allen NFL referee crew

Before I get to the other calls that the Allen crew missed earlier in the season, let’s take a look at another crucial play in the Lions-Cowboys game.

After Dallas intercepted Jared Goff late in the game, the Cowboys ran Tony Pollard on the ensuing play. Referees flagged Dallas tight end Peyton Hendershot for tripping. Except, Hendershot didn’t trip anyone.

In fact, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stuck his leg out and tried to trip Pollard.

Wait who is tripping whom on this play? Significant 15 yrd penalty on 89 as Dallas tries to salt the game away. Effectively ended the drive when it could have been 2nd and short. ⁦@BryanBroaddus⁩ several things to look at in the last mins. pic.twitter.com/oXuyF73mri — Curtis (@curtis_stephan) December 31, 2023

Schefter mentioned several other calls from the Allen crew this year. Perhaps the biggest was the missed pass interference on Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Unbelievable that no flag is thrown here, would’ve put the Chiefs inside the 10 #KCvsGB pic.twitter.com/MKQQDVMQpC — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 4, 2023

There was also the missed roughing the passer on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final play of the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. And, not that it matters since the game was over anyway, but the crew ruled Fields’ Hail Mary pass as an interception for Cleveland.

Watch at the end; the ball clearly hits the ground. That could have definitely affected some fantasy football and/or betting outcomes…

Better look at the late hit on Justin Fields. I’m glad the broadcast showed this again. Blatant late hit that was also toward his head and neck.



(And that ball hit the ground — should not have been an interception.) @WCGridiron pic.twitter.com/j565UDTeoV — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) December 17, 2023

Ultimately, as I’ve written many, many times, the NFL has an officiating problem.

For a league with a value north of $100 billion, this cannot continue.