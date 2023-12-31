Dan Campbell’s Bad Decision Ultimately Cost Lions In Loss To Cowboys, Not Officiating Issue

Videos by OutKick

It’s easier to blame the officials than the players or the coaching for a loss and that is what has been happening on the airwaves and social media since the Detroit Lions lost to the Dallas Cowboys Saturday night.

But, sorry Motor City, this loss wasn’t on the referees.

If you want to blame the outcome of this game on someone, put it on Dan Campbell. And it could have as easily been on Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Cowboys because they also worked hard to lose it.

It was the coaching, not the officiating that decided this one.

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 30: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Referee Explains Controversial Call

To set the scene: The Lions scored a late TD to come within 20-19. Campbell elected to go for two points and the win. So the Lions lined up with three tackles on the line of scrimmage and completed an apparent successful conversion pass to Taylor Decker for the potential game-winning two points.

Except Decker was ruled ineligible on the play by officials who threw their flags. And now the controversy ensues.

Referee Brad Allen said in a pool report that Dan Skipper, No. 70, reported to him as eligible as he was running onto the field. He said Decker, No. 68, did not report as eligible even though Decker and Penei Sewell were standing right next to him before the play.

“So, we had a situation where if you were going to have an ineligible number occupy an eligible position, you have to report that to the referee,” Allen said in the distributed pool report.

“On this particular play, number 70, who had reported during the game a couple of times, reported to me as eligible. Then he lined up at the tackle position. So, actually, he didn’t have to report at all. Number 68, who ended up going downfield and touching the pass, did not report. Therefore, he is an ineligible touching a pass that goes beyond the line, which makes it a foul. So, the issue is, number 70 did report, number 68 did not.”

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 30: David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

There Were Two Flags On Controversial Play

Allen announced to the crowd on his in-house public address microphone that Skipper (70) was eligible. He did not announce Decker (68) was eligible even though, once again, Decker and Sewell were standing right next to him as Skipper was running onto the field.

“I mean all I really want to say on it, just so I don’t get myself into trouble, is, I mean, I did exactly what coach told me to do, and went to the ref, said report,” Decker said after the game. “Yeah, I don’t know. It was my understanding, too, you know, Dan brings up the possibility of those sorts of plays pregame, so I did what I was told to do.

“Did how we did it in practice all week, and that’s probably all I’m really going to touch on with that.”

None of this truly settles the issue. The problem for Detroit is there is there is another issue.

There was a second foul on the play. There were two penalty flags on the play.

Why?

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 30: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions argues a call with field judge Nate Jones #42 against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Officials And Lions Disagree

Because Skipper, who was an eligible receiver, was covered by Sewell on the line of scrimmage. That makes it an illegal formation.

“Because number 70 reported as eligible and he was covered up on the line of scrimmage, that makes it an illegal formation,” Allen said. “So, number 70 is in an illegal position because he is covered up by rule, and number 68 catches the pass, which is also illegal.”

Any look at the formation before the snap confirms the formation penalty is a correct call. That is not controversial amid the wider controversy of who reported and who did not. The play that delivered the Lions 2 points was going to be wiped out one way or another.

Campbell was asked after the game if Decker reported to the officials.

“Yeah, the explanation was 70 reported,” Campbell said.

The problem with that is Decker is No. 68. Skipper is No. 70.

That, of course does not answer the question about Decker.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions reacts against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Campbell Was Going For 2 No Matter What

And there’s another thing. Skipper didn’t need to report as he was running on to the field. He’d already reported earlier. Decker, standing next to the officials needed to do that. And something went wrong there.

“Two people can’t report,” Campbell acknowledged. “I don’t want to talk about it. I explain everything pregame to a tee, ok? I did that. 70 reported. 68 didn’t. We threw it to 68. That was the explanation.”

So why are the coaches the problem here?

Because while Campbell showed great courage and confidence in his team in going for 2 points originally, the idea of continuing on that course after the penalty is questionable. The Lions were moved back 5 yards to the 7 yard line.

And a pass from Jared Goff fell incomplete. Luckily for the Lions, the Cowboys were then flagged when Micah Parsons jumped offsides. So Campbell, seeing two failed 2-point conversions, could have kicked the extra point and played for overtime.

Nope. The Lions tried their third 2-point conversion of the drive. And that one failed also.

“I told the offense that we were going down, 1:41 left, we’re going to go down and score, and then we’re going to go for two and finish this game out,” Campbell said. “I told them that, and, so, that’s what we were doing.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 24: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the fourth quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Cowboys Late Game Coaching Was Questionable

But, but, the penalty?

“We were going for the win,” Campbell insisted.

And seeing two failed attempts, there was no change in strategy. A Goff pass fell incomplete on the third 2-point attempt.

“We didn’t connect,” Campbell said. “We didn’t connect.”

The Lions lost, remarkably, despite Cowboys coaching doing what it could to help them win. The fact is the Cowboys, leading 17-13, intercepted Goff at his own 26 yard line with 2:05 to play.

And rather than milking the clock, the Cowboys ran four plays in 24 seconds while kicking a field goal. So the Lions got the ball back with a chance to win with 1:41 to play instead of maybe 45 seconds to play.

Not satisfied with this questionable clock management the Cowboys defense than played soft in the secondary against the Lions, allowing them to march 75 yards for a touchdown in 1:18. The Cowboys played zone. They didn’t blitz once, they just cooperated in their own apparent downfall.

Luckily for the Cowboys, it was the Lions that beat themselves on their 2 point strategy and attempts.

Otherwise we might still be playing in overtime.

