NFL Bans Eagles Security Staffer ‘Big Dom’ From Sidelines During Game Vs. Cowboys

It’s safe to say we won’t see Big Dom shoving any Dallas Cowboys players Sunday night. Mostly because he won’t be there.

Philadelphia Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro has been banned from the sidelines during the upcoming NFC East rivalry game. This punishment stems from an altercation between him and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw last Sunday.

The moment occurred during the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ dominant victory when Greenlaw tackled Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith after the whistle. Refs threw a flag for a late hit, but things didn’t stop there. Smith and Greenlaw jawed back and forth with each other before DiSandro stepped in and lightly pushed Greenlaw away.

Greenlaw reacted by throwing one of the softest punches in human history, and both were ejected from the game.

49ers' Dre Greenlaw has been disqualified from tonight's game after this incident on the Eagles sideline. pic.twitter.com/2N4W17N8u9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, DiSandro met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York on Friday to discuss the incident. The league thought it best to temporarily remove Big Dom from the situation.

“This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place,” the Eagles said in a statement. “Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities.”

The league continues to investigate the incident, and additional discipline for DiSandro is possible.

Big Dom is a fixture in Philadelphia.

DiSandro has been with the Eagles for 25 years and has been a familiar presence on the sideline, escorting head coaches on and off the field before and after games.

On Monday, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni defended Big Dom, saying he was simply trying to “defuse” the situation.

“Dom is as good as they get in this business,” Sirianni said. “I’m so thankful for him. He’s gonna always try to defuse situations. That’s what he does, that’s his job. Obviously unfortunate, yesterday. I know it — in Dom’s heart — he truly was trying to defuse the situation right there.”

Schefter expects Greenlaw to be fined for the late hit that led to the altercation.

