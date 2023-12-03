Eagles Head Of Security Gets Standing Ovation For Drawing Ejection Of 49ers Defender Dre Greenlaw

Videos by OutKick

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are battling on a Sunday afternoon. Literally. Both squads are vying for the No. 1 seed in the NFC after each team made the NFC Championship Game last season. Things got a little chippy between the two sides in the third quarter.

49ers defender Dre Greenlaw picked up Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and slammed him to ground late after Smith caught a pass. Flags flew and tempers flared as the foul occurred right near the Eagles sideline.

Greenlaw got into it with an Eagles staffer and the 49ers linebacker eventually threw a punch after the staffer pushed him. That led referees to eject both Greenlaw and the staffer. That staffer was Dom DiSandro, the Eagles head of security.

Skirmish in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/KFKtnuwj60 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 3, 2023

Referees ejected both San Francisco 49ers defender Dre Greenlaw and Philadelphia Eagles head of security for their roles in a skirmish. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

According to the broadcast, DiSandro is something of a local hero. According to his bio on the Eagles’ official website, this is his 25th season with the team.

FCK IT…. BIG DOM HIGHLIGHTS



(Yes I made a highlight vid for the eagles head of security that’s how confident I am we’re winning the Super Bowl) pic.twitter.com/uRYHdtgDFx — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) August 30, 2023

Side note…(& not surprising) but worth noting:

Dom DiSandro is BELOVED … by eagles players and staffers alike – and folks in the area. Not just head of security. So much more. He was just the honoree at the Big Brothers Big Sisters gala. He does a lot for the community! pic.twitter.com/r1QxCYneYe — Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) December 3, 2023

I don’t have the official statistic, but this is probably the first time referees ejected him from a game.

On the positive side, he took Dre Greenlaw with him. Greenlaw is a massive part of the 49ers defense, so that’s a trade Philadelphia likely fully endorses.

Fans clearly appreciated DiSandro’s efforts, as the Eagles faithful gave him a standing ovation as he left the field.

Eagles head of security Dom has been ejected from standing on the sideline. #SFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/bFAdETQgly — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 3, 2023

I’ve been watching the NFL for a long time and I can’t recall seeing anything like this. Seeing a player throw a punch at a staff member from an opposing team? I’m sure it’s happened, but I don’t remember it.

DiSandro knows his job is to protect Eagles players and he clearly takes that very seriously. Even if the offender is an opposing player, don’t mess around with “Big Dom” standing nearby.