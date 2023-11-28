A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel Joking On Social Media Ahead Of Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Rematch

Videos by OutKick
One of the most eagerly anticipated games on the NFL season is nearly upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in an NFC Championship Game rematch. Star receivers on each side, Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and A.J. Brown of the Eagles, are already having fun on social media.
Brown started by telling his followers — and all Eagles fans — to start trolling Samuel on X, formerly Twitter.
Samuel responded, jokingly telling Brown to leave him alone.
Just to show that it’s all in good fun, Brown replied “Love you fam. See you soon!”
A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel are having fun with the Eagles-49ers rematch, but not all players are into joking
While Samuel clearly isn’t taking A.J. Brown too seriously heading into the big game, Samuel doesn’t seem to have the same mutual respect for other Eagles players.
That includes cornerback James Bradberry, who Samuel called “trash” during this past offseason.
Asked Monday if he regrets saying that, Samuel quickly answered: No. Nor does he regret any comments directed at the Eagles players.
Eagles defender Haason Reddick kept the talk going by suggesting that 49ers players and fans were “crying” about last year’s NFC Championship Game loss because of the injury to quarterback Brock Purdy. He didn’t specifically mention Samuel, but he alluded to Samuel’s past comments.
There’s nothing like some great trash talk leading into a big game in the NFL. With all of the jersey-swapping and other pleasantries extended following games, the competitive spirit seems to be dwindling.
While A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel might exchange shirts after the game, don’t expect Haason Reddick or James Bradberry to partake with Samuel.
And, that’s the way it should be.
