A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel Joking On Social Media Ahead Of Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Rematch

One of the most eagerly anticipated games on the NFL season is nearly upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in an NFC Championship Game rematch. Star receivers on each side, Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and A.J. Brown of the Eagles, are already having fun on social media.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown and 49ers WR Deebo Samuel are having some fun on social media ahead of the NFC Championship rematch on Sunday. (Photos: Getty Images)

Brown started by telling his followers — and all Eagles fans — to start trolling Samuel on X, formerly Twitter.

Samuel responded, jokingly telling Brown to leave him alone.

Just to show that it’s all in good fun, Brown replied “Love you fam. See you soon!”

Love you fam. See you soon! https://t.co/bzQMm9WlGH — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) November 28, 2023

A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel are having fun with the Eagles-49ers rematch, but not all players are into joking

While Samuel clearly isn’t taking A.J. Brown too seriously heading into the big game, Samuel doesn’t seem to have the same mutual respect for other Eagles players.

That includes cornerback James Bradberry, who Samuel called “trash” during this past offseason.

Asked Monday if he regrets saying that, Samuel quickly answered: No. Nor does he regret any comments directed at the Eagles players.

Deebo Samuel says he doesn’t regret calling James Bradberry “Trash” in the offseason, nor any other of the (many) comments he has made about the #Eagles since the NFC Championship: “I don’t regret nothing I said.”



(🎥: @NBCS49ers)pic.twitter.com/ykpSNRhjVo — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 28, 2023

Eagles defender Haason Reddick kept the talk going by suggesting that 49ers players and fans were “crying” about last year’s NFC Championship Game loss because of the injury to quarterback Brock Purdy. He didn’t specifically mention Samuel, but he alluded to Samuel’s past comments.

Haason Reddick on facing SF:



"Talk is cheap. They get to come back in the Linc. It was a lot of boo hoos last year, a lot of crying, a lot of what if, a lot of this, a lot of that. They get a chance to come back in here, line that s**t up and prove it again."



(via @MrUram) pic.twitter.com/2NNH7Hyscn — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 27, 2023

There’s nothing like some great trash talk leading into a big game in the NFL. With all of the jersey-swapping and other pleasantries extended following games, the competitive spirit seems to be dwindling.

While A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel might exchange shirts after the game, don’t expect Haason Reddick or James Bradberry to partake with Samuel.

And, that’s the way it should be.