This story is about the postgame jersey swap between Dallas Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons and New York Jets star defender Sauce Gardner that was interrupted by Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.

However, I’m going to digress from all of that for a few paragraphs, if you’ll indulge me. I’ve been called the oldest 34-year-old man on the planet and for good reason. I generally go to bed before 11 p.m. and prefer to stay at home and watch TV rather than go out. It’s been that way for a while.

That provides context for this take: I hate jersey swaps between opponents. These guys are supposed to hate each other. Leave that nonsense for the lame non-contact sports like basketball and soccer. NBA jersey swaps don’t bother me.

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets tries to tackle him. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

But I want my football players to HATE each other. Just look at the Colorado-Colorado State game on Saturday. Those guys literally wanted to rip each other’s heads off. That’s GOOD. This is FOOTBALL.

Anger, aggression and violence are part of the game. I understand putting that aside after the final whistles blows and showing respect for your opponent. A “good game” handshake or hug is fine.

But taking pictures and signing each other’s jerseys? C’mon. What happened to FOOTBALL players??

There’s a difference between showing respect and kissing ass. Hell, Cowboys and Jets FANS went at each other harder during the game!

OK, diatribe over.

CeeDee Lamb Tells Sauce Gardner ‘Learn How To Catch’ During Jersey Swap With Micah Parsons After Cowboys-Jets Game

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Jets. Micah Parsons and Sauce Gardner got together on the field and signed jerseys for each other and snapped photos. You know, just like Jack Lambert and Cliff Harris used to back in the 70s.

CeeDee Lamb comes over and playfully taunts Gardner by saying “you need to learn how to catch” before hitting him with a dap and a hug.

Gardner dropped a would-be “pick-six” on a pass intended for Lamb.

Sauce Gardner almost “pick-sixed” Dak Prescott.



Should’ve had it. pic.twitter.com/FXdhVfIwRK — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) September 17, 2023

Parsons admits that HE BROUGHT AN EXTRA JERSEY TO THE GAME TO GIVE IT TO GARDNER! OK, it’s one thing to show respect for a guy who just balled out against you. But Parsons PREEMPTIVELY PREPARED A GIFT!

Seriously? This is insane.

I have nothing more to say on the matter and I’m not taking comments at this time.