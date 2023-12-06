Jason Kelce, Nick Sirianni Go To Bat For Eagles’ Security Staffer ‘Big Dom’ Even Though He Was Entirely In The Wrong

Videos by OutKick

The sideline dust-up between San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and the Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer ‘Big Dom’ DiSandro has predictably been blown out of proportion. Days later it’s still a topic of conversation with Philadelphia center Jason Kelce and head coach Nick Sirianni going to bat for the staffer.

The moment occurred during the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ dominant victory when Greenlaw tackled Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith after the whistle near the Eagles sideline. A flag was thrown for a late hit, but things didn’t stop there. Smith and Greenlaw jawed back and forth with each other before DiSandro stepped in and lightly pushed Greenlaw away.

Greenlaw reacted by throwing one of the softest punches in human history, and both were ejected from the game.

49ers’ Dre Greenlaw has been disqualified from tonight’s game after this incident on the Eagles sideline. pic.twitter.com/2N4W17N8u9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

During his Monday press conference, Sirianni explained that DiSandro was simply trying to “defuse” the situation.

“Dom is as good as they get in this business,” Sirianni said. “I’m so thankful for him. He’s gonna always try to defuse situations. That’s what he does, that’s his job. Obviously unfortunate, yesterday. I know it – in Dom’s heart – he truly was trying to defuse the situation right there.”

Kelce echoed a similar message about the situation on the most recent episode of the ‘New Heights‘ podcast.

“Nobody wanted anything to happen. I know Dom, and I trust that what he was trying to do was defuse the situation. When people are on the sideline, people are getting together, people try to separate them. I don’t think it’s a huge deal either way,” Kelce said.

‘Big Dom’ Should Have Never Been Involved

Sirianni and Kelce said exactly what they were supposed to say, and anyone with a brain can watch the video of the altercation and see that ‘Big Dom’ wasn’t trying to pick a fight with Greenlaw or anything.

Having said that, some people seem to be missing the fact that DiSandro should never have an impact on the game, but he did on Sunday. He isn’t a coach or a regular staffer who should have any interaction with a player between the white lines. If he is going to do anything with a player on the field, it should be his own, but instead of pulling Smith backward he looked at Greenlaw and shoved him instead.

Again, it was a soft shove, but a shove nonetheless.

Greenlaw shouldn’t have reacted like he did, but he wasn’t expecting a random guy with an Eagles shirt on to put his hands on him in the middle of a game. Officials had no option but to eject DiSandro, just like the NFL has no other option but to look into the incident with the potential of further discipline, which is what the league is reportedly doing.

Kelce and Sirianni are more than likely right in saying that DiSandro had no ill will with his involvement, but he should’ve never been involved in the first place.

‘Big Dom’ made a mistake, we all do.