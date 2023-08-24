NFL, Baltimore Ravens Players Make Fun Of Idea That League Is Scripted

Videos by OutKick

Every year, certain factions of people on social media accuse the NFL of being entirely scripted. The idea is that teams and players receive a script during the preseason, and they must follow it throughout the year. The Baltimore Ravens decided to have some fun with that idea in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

And, if they’re right, it sounds like the Baltimore Ravens are going to reach the Super Bowl. Several players mentioned that their “script” has them making the big game this year. So, if that does actually happen, look out! The conspiracy theorists are going to be out in full-force.

This stuff always cracks me up:

The NFL started this by putting out a parody video showing their “script meeting.”

Join us for the table read of the 104th season of the NFL. #YouCantMakeThisStuffUp pic.twitter.com/XT4HTsOGnq — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2023

You might recall that former NFL running back Arian Foster jokingly said that the NFL was scripted last season. Some people thought he was serious. Most realized the joke.

And NFL players from across the league got in on the action.

Smh I might show the script from playoffs!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 2, 2023

When they handed me the script for our season during camp I almost walked out the facility bra 😒😒😒😒 @ArianFoster — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) February 1, 2023

Me giving up 200 to Chase was just me following the script 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/Pe4sZf8CVq — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) February 1, 2023

Me when i got the script for our 2021 season https://t.co/PJq9KiPMM9 pic.twitter.com/uASrHuN8LJ — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) February 2, 2023

My Touchdowns That Was Robbed Against The Colts Was From My Script! 😂😂😂 — SIR Chandon Sullivan (@showtimesully10) February 2, 2023

The idea that the NFL is actually scripted is funny, like Ravens players alluded, but questions about legitimacy are not

Of course, the NFL does not hand out scripts to players in the preseason. I know plenty of former NFL players and they always laugh at this notion. They put their bodies on the line trying to win a Super Bowl.

But only the true crazies really believe there is an actual script. And that’s an important distinction. In order for the NFL to seem illegitimate, it doesn’t take a full-blown Broadway performance.

The bigger issue right now is that poor officiating makes the game seem rigged. Whether it actually is or not, it doesn’t matter. The idea is out there and it’s gaining more mainstream steam than I’ve ever seen.

After almost any big game, talk to fans of the losing team and they’ll always tell you that “The refs screwed us.”

The Baltimore Ravens made fun of the ‘NFL is scripted’ narrative, but officiating problem do create questions about legitimacy for the league. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is not new.

However, more and more people who aren’t even fans of the teams involved sense that calls benefit one side or the other. In the AFC Championship, for example, it certainly looked like the calls favored Kansas City.

It’s all fun and games when it comes to the “NFL is scripted” narrative.

But the idea that the games are not 100% legitimate is a major problem for the league.

Did they address that problem in the offseason?

We’re going to find out in two weeks.