2022 NFL Team-By-Team Divisional Predictions: Patriots Not Good, Colts Rise, Three Playoff Teams From One Division, And Rams Repeat In West

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills — They have the best quarterback, deepest roster, and most established culture in the division. Winning the division is just a first step for these guys. And they will take that step.

2. Miami Dolphins — They did a lot of work improving the roster with established veterans this offseason and that’s supposed to be the final step toward contending for championships because they spent previous years loading up through the draft. The small problem is that while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could continue to improve – while surrounded by greater talent – a leap to being an elite quarterback is improbable given his past tape and durability issues.

3. New England Patriots — This feels like a last-place team were it not for, well, the Jets being so early in their development. The overall talent is no longer upper echelon, the offensive playmakers on the outside are not elite in any way, and the development of QB Mac Jones is now in question. Jones is taking snaps under a revised offensive system with an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach that have little experience at those positions.

4. New York Jets — The only reason I’m picking the Jets behind the Patriots is because starter Zach Wilson will miss the start of the regular season while he rehabilitates a knee. The Jets begin the season with seven consecutive games against teams with playoff expectations, and that’s without playing Buffalo yet. So despite their young and promising talent this is going to be a rough path.