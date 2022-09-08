2022 NFL Team-By-Team Divisional Predictions: Patriots Not Good, Colts Rise, Three Playoff Teams From One Division, And Rams Repeat In West

It has finally arrived. The 2022 NFL regular season begins Thursday night.
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are hosting the aspiring Super Bowl champion Buffalo Bills. Cool!
So we’ll watch this one and wonder what we’ll see the rest of this 2022 NFL season. Well, OutKick gets to do predictions just like all the other nerdy media — with the notable difference that our predictions are correct.
CRUSH NFL OPENING WEEKEND WITH AN INSTANT $200 BONUS FROM DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
Seriously, save this post and get back to us in January.
Anyway, here are our 2022 NFL division winners:
AFC East
1. Buffalo Bills — They have the best quarterback, deepest roster, and most established culture in the division. Winning the division is just a first step for these guys. And they will take that step.
2. Miami Dolphins — They did a lot of work improving the roster with established veterans this offseason and that’s supposed to be the final step toward contending for championships because they spent previous years loading up through the draft. The small problem is that while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could continue to improve – while surrounded by greater talent – a leap to being an elite quarterback is improbable given his past tape and durability issues.
3. New England Patriots — This feels like a last-place team were it not for, well, the Jets being so early in their development. The overall talent is no longer upper echelon, the offensive playmakers on the outside are not elite in any way, and the development of QB Mac Jones is now in question. Jones is taking snaps under a revised offensive system with an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach that have little experience at those positions.
4. New York Jets — The only reason I’m picking the Jets behind the Patriots is because starter Zach Wilson will miss the start of the regular season while he rehabilitates a knee. The Jets begin the season with seven consecutive games against teams with playoff expectations, and that’s without playing Buffalo yet. So despite their young and promising talent this is going to be a rough path.
AFC South
1. Indianapolis Colts — Losing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, now the Chicago Bears head coach, might be step back for a little while but new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has a great reputation and has done great work during his 33 years in coaching. You expected me to lead to with new QB Matt Ryan, didn’t you? Here’s the lead: He’s the best QB in the division.
2. Tennessee Titans — This is a 1980s or even 1990s team playing in 2022. They’re tough. They’re well conditioned. They generally tackle well and run the football well. All that has worked well enough in the regular season when bad teams stumble into losses to the Titans’ benefit. But it doesn’t work as consistently against playoff-caliber competition and that’s what they have now in Indy.
HERE’S WHY WINNING WEEK 1 IS CRUCIAL FOR NFL’S SUPER BOWL HOPEFULS
3. Jacksonville Jaguars — Trevor Lawrence knows for the team to improve he has to be much better. He’s got a coach to help him get there in Doug Pederson. But he’s not exactly surrounded by proven playmakers on the outside so this is going to take some patience.
4. Houston Texans — Wanted to pick the Texans ahead of the Jaguars because they have speed on the outside with Philip Dorsett and Brandin Cooks while Nico Collins is a big-body receiver with promise. All that is very good for developing QB Davis Mills. Then I remembered that while the Texans believe Mills is going to be a star, he’s still developing QB Davis Mills.
AFC North
1. Cincinnati Bengals — There’s no reason beyond injuries to believe all their young playmakers — QB Joe Burrow, WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and RB Joe Mixon — have played their best football yet. These guys are young and getting better. And as Burrow said, you play Cover 2 to stop the deep pass, they’ll run Mixon. They play eight defenders in the tackle box to stop the run, Chase and Higgins will roast the secondary. Oh, the defense? Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s unit may not have individual stars but they generally play well together.
2. Baltimore Ravens — It’s a little distracting that quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn’t have a new contract yet but that’s partially his doing because he delayed starting negotiations and doesn’t have an agent in the traditional sense. Does this affect Jackson going into the season if he doesn’t get a deal by his Friday deadline? Doubtful, because a new contract will be motivation to play up to the deal and not getting a new contract will be motivation to show everyone he deserves one with his numbers. One more thing: John Harbaugh may be the NFL’s best head coach.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers — They’re going to continue to play hard-nosed defense, Minkah Fitzpatrick is going from star to superstar because of all the things the team is going to do with him. But Mitchell Trubisky plays in a division with two dynamic quarterbacks in Cincinnati and Baltimore — three when Deshaun Watson returns to Cleveland. And he’s not shown himself to be that kind of player.
4. Cleveland Browns — Both the Browns and I believe in backup Jacoby Brissett as the 11-game replacement for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The difference is the Browns believe Brissett will be good enough to keep the team afloat. I believe Brissett, with a career 14-23 record in games he’s started, won’t.
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs — So maybe there won’t be as many dynamic plays because Tyreek Hill is gone to Miami. That doesn’t mean the Chiefs fail, but rather, will find multiple other ways to succeed. They’ll spread the ball around, offer defenses more things to defend (worry about) and the QB (Patrick Mahomes) who knows how to win and coach (Andy Reid) who knows how to win, will do just that. Oh, defensive end George Karlaftis is a dark horse defensive rookie of the year candidate.
2. Los Angeles Chargers — QB Justin Herbert has played like a star his first two seasons, so if this team stays healthy they could wind up in the Super Bowl. But cornerback J.C. Jackson is uncertain for Week 1, safety Derwin James has an extensive injury history, edge rusher Khalil Mack is coming off a foot injury that derailed his 2021 season, and defensive end Joey Bosa has a concussion history.
3. Las Vegas Raiders — Quarterback Derek Carr, who doesn’t get enough recognition for how he’s led this team through crisis in recent years, is surrounded by a good offense (except for a couple of offensive line questions) that now features longtime friend and premier WR Davante Adams. The defense, a problem over the last few years with some individual exceptions, now has multiple pass rush threats and is sturdy in the front seven. So third place? Yes, and in the playoffs.
4. Denver Broncos — It’s entirely possible all four teams in this division finish with a winning record so picking the Broncos to finish last here doesn’t mean they’re not good. They are talented throughout but have a new QB, a first-time head coach, a first-time offensive coordinator, and a first-time defensive coordinator, which all suggest there’s some growing and adjusting that’s going to be required. And this isn’t the division to forgive growing and adjusting for very long.
NFC East
1. Dallas Cowboys — There’s a transition afoot here because what used to be a team that relied on a star-studded offense now promises perhaps one of the league’s best defenses to lead the way. Dak Prescott won’t have as many weapons around as he’s had previously, but he’s still the best QB in the division.
2. Philadelphia Eagles — They have arguably the most complete roster in the division. So if QB Jalen Hurts is good, this team is a going to be outstanding. If Hurts fails to play at a consistently high level, this team will still be playoff relevant but cannot win the division.
3. Washington Commanders — No idea what the Commanders believe they know about Carson Wentz that the Eagles and Colts didn’t know. The defense allowed 5 more points per game last season than the season before. There’s a word for that: Regression. And it’s hard to imagine that changing back with Chase Young sidelined.
4. New York Giants — This is a team in transition and the new brass and coaching staff will soon learn that QB Daniel Jones cannot carry any team and this supporting cast isn’t good enough to carry him.
NFC South
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — If they don’t three-peat after repeating as division champs last year there will be plenty of blame to go around: The interior offensive line, new coach Todd Bowles, Gisele, The Masked Singer. More likely the culprit would be injury issues as the Bucs are the NFL’s most experienced (oldest) team, led by 45-year-old Tom Brady.
2. New Orleans Saints — Their defense is so deep they could trade away talent such as playmaker Chauncey Gardner-Johnson without feeling diminished. That defense, by the way, has Tom Brady’s number, which is amazing. The offense, meanwhile, needs Jameis Winston to play close to elite level to overtake the Bucs and I’m picking them second so not expecting Winston to be elite. Good. Not elite.
3. Carolina Panthers — They’re going to be better than a year ago. They might even challenge for a wild-card spot. That’s because a team that has been good-not-great on defense but has vastly underperformed on offense is hoping new quarterback Baker Mayfield and the renewed healthy of Christian McCaffrey will raise them to relevance.
4. Atlanta Falcons — They’re going to miss Matt Ryan more than they ever thought they would. All I’m going to say about that.
NFC North
1. Green Bay Packers — It’s difficult to replace the most productive wide receiver in the game and the Packers didn’t exactly try to fill the Davante Adams void with a huge name. I mean, Sammy Watkins is solid but Adams has been great. Anyway, the offensive line could be better if David Bakhtiari stays healthy, there’s depth at cornerback, and if Rashan Gary continues to develop as a pass-rusher, the defense should be very good. The QB — you know his name — also has been known to play well in the regular season.
2. Minnesota Vikings — You look at the Kirk Cousins’ statistics, he seems every bit the match for Aaron Rodgers. You look at Kirk Cousins play, it most definitely has not been the same as Rodgers. And that’s one of the problems because the Vikings have a championship-caliber offense if Cousins could, you know, perform more consistently on big downs and big games. Maybe under new coach Kevin O’Connell, who apparently believes in Cousins — something former coach Mike Zimmer didn’t always do — Cousins rises. If that happens, this team will be in the playoffs.
MICHAEL IRVIN, NFL NETWORK ALL IN ON KIRK COUSINS WINNING MVP THIS SEASON
3. Detroit Lions — Dan Campbell is a good story in that he was a physical, try-hard, work hard player who tried hard and worked hard to become a head coach. His team is ready to reflect that hard work and toughness and there is some talent there, which is why they’re not finishing last. But this club needs another offseason of major talent infusion.
4. Chicago Bears — Who is the game-changer on offense? Yes, QB Justin Fields has the potential to be dynamic but he cannot throw it to himself. He cannot do it all by himself while he’s trying to develop at the game’s toughest position. The defense, meanwhile, is led by Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. And both of those good players at different points in the offseason thought they would end up on other teams. It wouldn’t surprise if this club takes a step back from last year’s six wins before it can eventually move forward.
NFC West
1. Los Angeles Rams — Just like last year, they’re stacked at the top of their roster with stars. And just like last year when they added more stars during the season, such as Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., the Rams this season will try to do the same. They’ll definitely try to sign Beckham again, as they make another push for the Super Bowl. Oh, the division? Repeat.
2. San Francisco 49ers — They actually have one of the NFL’s most complete rosters. There are no holes here. The problem is QB Trey Lance is young and developing and unproven as a full-time starter. If he’s good, this team is going to be great. If he’s not, they’ll be looking up at the Rams and possibly others.
3. Arizona Cardinals — Don’t be fooled, the suspension to DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt’s injury status are significant problems for a team that typically relies on fast starts to seasons. The Cardinals will score points but the defense has no established pass rusher if Watt isn’t playing to past heights. That’s going to put a lot of demands on young corners Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy Jr.
4. Seattle Seahawks — GM John Schneider has made the valid point that no one knew or expected great things from Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner, Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson before they burst onto the scene and eventually formed a dominant team. Fair point to make as we look at today’s young Seattle roster. But we do know starting QB Geno Smith. We do know what to expect from him. Smith surrounded by a mostly unproven offensive line and leaning on a young defense is not likely to lead to a Seahawks 2012-2020 renaissance.
Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero